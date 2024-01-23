Housing | In Helsinki, there is an area of ​​wooden houses that is hardly talked about – Research shows a rare happiness there

Lisa Ressler-Gabrielsson from Pirkkola was left to live in a detached house alone two and a half years ago when her husband died.

There are residential areas in Helsinki that people move out of only out of necessity. Such is, for example, Pirkkola of colorful wooden houses.

“Who fuck it, there's going to be shit in the middle!”

This is what the master builder shouted when Helsinki's Pirkkola was built in 1940.

The area surrounded by the backwoods of Oulunkylä was undersized and in danger of drowning. This is how the actor who was among the first to move there describes it Vilho Siivola in his memoirs.