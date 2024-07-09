Housing | In Helsinki, an apartment is being sold from a house that is a historical relic

Residence|The house is a historical relic from more than a century ago. The courtyard area includes, among other things, a separate sauna building.

In the yard of the historic house, there is a common terrace for the residents.

Elsa Mäki-Kokkila HS

11:36 a.m | Updated 11:50

Helsinki At the beginning of June, a special apartment went up for sale in Old Town.

The apartment is located along Vanhankaupunginkoski and next to Kuninkaankartanonsaari. The house is one of the employment apartments for the employees of the former Helsinki Water Works. The brick building was built in 1899.