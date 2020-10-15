Housing In Finland, living conditions are the best in Europe – leaking the roof is a rare nuisance

In Cyprus, Portugal and Hungary, leaking ceilings and bay window frames are a common nuisance.

Finns isolating themselves in a pandemic to their homes in the best living conditions in Europe.

The case emerges from a comparison by the European Commission’s statistical unit, Eurostat, which looks at the proportion of people living in poor living conditions in different European countries.

In 2019, four per cent of Finns lived in a home with a leaky roof, a moisture problem in the structures or a rotten window frame.

In Cyprus the proportion living in such homes was highest at 31%, followed by Portugal at 24% and Hungary at 22%.

On average, about 14% of European citizens lived in poor housing in this way.

Finland in addition, the least leaking ceilings and moisture problems in homes were in Sweden, about seven percent of homes, and the Czech Republic, more than seven percent of homes.

The data are based on Eurostat’s comparative EU-SILC statistics, which have been collected through interviews with households.

Helsinki Professor of Urban Geography at the University Mari Vaattovaara Finland’s top position is not surprising.

Vaattovaara reminds that Finland has become urbanized late, so the building stock is quite new. Most of Finland’s housing stock was built in the 1970s and 1980s.

“The role of urbanization and suburban construction, which began in the late 1960s and continued into the 1970s and 1980s, is highly visible in Finland’s housing stock,” says Vaattovaara.

At that time, the level of housing in Finland experienced a big leap, for example, so that refrigerators came to everyone.

“At the time, it was ensured at the latest that people in Finland no longer lived in poor conditions. The living and living standards of all Finns increased. ”

Medium– and in Southern Europe, according to Vaattovaara, the housing stock is old.

Also a specialist researcher at Statistics Finland Marie Reijo considers one of the reasons for Finland’s top ranking to be the newer building stock.

“Overhauls and maintenance repairs as well as maintenance measures can also explain the differences and Finland’s position,” says Reijo.

The proportion of people living in poor living conditions in Europe has declined on average over the last 15 years. Back in 2007, according to Eurostat statistics, the share was almost one-fifth, now 14%.

The situation has improved significantly in Italy, Spain and Poland, for example.

Free conventional washrooms and toilets, such as showers and indoor toilets, live on average just over 2%, according to Eurostat statistics. The proportion of people living without a shower and inland toilet is high in Romania, for example, at 26%.

Finland is also at the forefront of this statistic, ie practically all Finns have water and shower.

“The housing stock is relatively high compared to other European countries,” says Reijo.

Reijo considers it a typical feature of the Finnish housing stock that there are few households with a large number of members.

“In addition, young people in Finland move out of their parents’ households in the Nordic way at a clearly younger age than elsewhere in Europe,” says Reijo.

Statistics Finland According to a recent statistical publication, the number of households in Finland has increased by 217,000 in ten years.

One-person households already have 45 per cent of all households. There are three out of four single and double households.

At the same time At a time when the number of single people has increased, rented housing has become more common. Half of single people lived in rented accommodation at the turn of last year, compared to 44% ten years earlier.

According to a statistical publication, about half of Finns live in separate detached houses. 37 per cent of Finns live in apartment buildings and 13 per cent in terraced houses.

Narrowly The proportion of people living in Finland was long compared to Europeans. However, the number of people living in poverty has decreased in Finland, and according to Statistics Finland, only 16 per cent of Finns live in poverty.

A cramped resident is a dwelling with more than one person per room.

With housing Finland has an average of 81 square meters of living space and 41 square meters per person. As late as the 1980s, less than 30 square meters per person was in use.

According to Statistics Finland, a single person used an average of 60 square meters at the turn of the year.