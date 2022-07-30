Housing | In big cities, apartments have to be sold for longer than last year – HS’s calculator shows how the housing market is developing in your area

The sale times of apartments have been extended in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Turku. In Tampere, apartments sell faster than in Helsinki.

In the big ones Apartments for sale in cities are moving slower in Finland than last year, according to the preliminary data published by Statistics Finland on Friday.

For example, in Helsinki in June, apartments sold through real estate agents took an average of 59 days to sell. A year earlier, apartments sold through real estate agents took an average of 51 days to sell.

For apartments sold in the Espoo and Kauniainen areas, apartments had to be sold in June on average five days longer than last June, and in Vantaa 11 days longer. In June, the average sales time for apartments sold by real estate agents was 60 days in the Espoo and Kauniainen area and 70 days in Vantaa.

HS told on Friday that the Finnish housing market has clearly slowed down compared to last year. According to preliminary data published by Statistics Finland on Friday, sales volumes have fallen from a year ago.

In April–June, 11 percent and nine percent fewer deals were made in old shared apartments than a year earlier.

At the same time, the rise in prices has also slowed down. In June, the prices of old shared apartments rose by only half a percent in six of Finland’s largest cities and the capital region.

In June, the prices of old shared apartments in Turku fell by five percent from a year ago. In Turku, the sale times of apartments also got longer in June. Apartments sold through real estate agents were sold in Turku in June in 67 days, while at the same time a year ago, apartments were sold in 58 days.

In all large cities, however, the sale times of apartments did not increase. For example, in Tampere, apartments were now sold on average a couple of days faster than last year. It describes well the housing market situation in Tampere, as prices in Tampere rose by 4.5 percent in June compared to a year ago. In Helsinki, for example, the increase was only 0.2 percent.

It is worth noting that apartments are now selling faster in Tampere than in Helsinki, because apartments sold in Tampere had to be sold in an average of 56 days and in Helsinki 59 days. The average for the entire country is 76 days.

In June, the differences within the country in sales times were quite large, as, for example, apartments sold in Eastern Finland had to be traded for an average of 108 days.