Housing | In an apartment building in Eastern Helsinki, new life was dug into the yard – Now Bonbon, Helmi and Stella have charmed the whole neighborhood

There are three summer chickens running around in the yard of the apartment building in Kulosaari. Chickens are a common hobby of the residents of the housing association.

From the backyard there is a thud. Three curious cockatiels are peeking from behind the mesh fence and waiting to get out of their enclosure.

Bonbon, Helmi and Stella are the two-year-old summer chickens of an apartment building in Kulosaari.

When the door opens, they prance into the green yard, eager as little dogs. To peck at the ground and the shoelaces of strangers, to taste hay and to poke holes.

The cool metro, which is about a hundred meters away, does not seem to disturb life.

Bonbon and Helmi are looking forward to a day out in the apartment building canal.

Idea of the urban chickens, there was one living in the house Taina Ruuskanen. It was the spring of last year and there was a coronavirus pandemic, and we couldn’t get anywhere. He missed life in his backyard.

“I thought it would be wonderful to have my own chickens,” says Ruuskanen.

He told his neighbor about his idea, who immediately got excited. Together, they proposed a summer chicken at the housing association’s annual meeting. The project was discussed for a long time in the residents’ Facebook group, and it was also discussed face-to-face.

Some were concerned about the rats, others about the welfare of the chickens. The costs incurred by the building society were also thought about. In the end, the residents unanimously decided to give it a try.

Taina Ruuskanen lets the housing association’s summer chickens roam outside in the yard.

See also Russia In Russia, a bad bus accident, five were killed and more than 20 were injured Chickens eat, among other things, grains, lime and feed. The treat mug has Bonbon.

The same has been tried elsewhere. Animal protection advisor of the Finnish Animal Protection Association (SEY). Marika Tudeerin the perception is that summer chickens have grown in popularity in Finland in recent years. Still, keeping them is still a fairly marginal hobby.

Tudeer thinks that the background of the phenomenon is an interest in the origin of food and food produced nearby.

“The feeling that you have done something for your food. Chicken is the easiest of farm animals. Chickens are also very funny pets. People long for nature and idyllic old times.”

If you want a summer chicken in your own yard, you must file an animal keeping report for the chickens with, for example, the Food Agency in the online service.

Inspector General of the Food Agency Laura Havukainen says that this year the agency has received 15 notifications about keeping companion and hobby animals in Helsinki. In each announcement, less than ten chickens have been announced.

In addition to residential properties, chickens are kept in, for example, allotment gardens.

“ “It’s been fun to watch how the chickens have developed. They have become braver and more sociable.”

Stella and Helmi are hanging out in the backyard of an apartment building in Kulosaari.

In Kulosaari the summer chickens have been effortless and there have been no problems, says Ruuskanen.

He says that he saw a fox looking for dinner wandering around in front of the chickens, but the chickens must have been in peace in their safe enclosure.

“These are free-range chickens, quite lively and capable. It has been fun to watch how they have developed. They have become braver and more sociable,” says Ruuskanen.

One by one, the tame chickens visit their caretaker’s mug, which contains their delicacy: sunflower seeds.

In the housing association of just under 50 apartments, it was agreed that everyone willing can participate in the care and costs of the chickens. At first, there were plenty of willing nurses. This summer, the group of volunteers has shrunk to four. On the other hand, when you can go and travel, you rarely find time for chickens.

The keepers make sure that the chickens have fresh water and food every day. As a reward, they get fresh eggs. However, eggs don’t come every day. Country hens are not high-production egg-layers.

According to Ruuskanen, the eggs from our own chickens do not differ in taste from store-bought eggs.

“But they are very fresh, of course, and really yellow. Last summer, the eggs were still different shapes and sizes. Now they are already egg-shaped.”

The golf balls guide the chickens to the right place to lay their eggs.

Population decided to buy their own chickens and get a used chicken coop. Renting would also have been possible. They built the outdoor cage themselves from recycled board material.

According to Ruuskanen, the initial investment cost several hundred euros. A few tens a month are now fed. Chickens eat grain, lime and feed. They cannot survive on hay alone.

“Not quite a free hobby, but quite reasonably priced.”

Ruuskanen says that the chickens have activated the residents and brightened up the yard, which has a lot of little-used space. You see more neighbors than before.

The chickens also attract admirers from neighboring houses. Even now, three school-aged children arrive in the yard. One of them wonders what it would be like to be a chicken.

“It would probably be nice to be free outside,” says the child from the neighboring house. “We go here almost every day as they are quite entertaining.”

Bonbon, Helmi and Stella live in Kulosaari from June to October–November. Last winter’s chickens were on the horse farm. We are still looking for a future wintering place.

Animal protection adviser According to Marika Tudeer, it is best for the animal if the same hens are allowed to spend the summers and winters together: being separated from their own flock is stressful for the hens.

He knows of no direct cases of rejection of summer chickens, although everything has not always gone perfectly for the chickens.

“Nevertheless, chickens are fortunately quite easy to care for.”