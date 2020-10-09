” I have been wearing the same clothes for three days, I sleep right to left with friends who accept to welcome me. “ Since Tuesday October 6, this is how Micheline K. ” Like each day after work, I returned home, an apartment that I rent in the 15 e borough. But when I got there I found a burglar-proof door in front of my entrance. ” Yet not a single unpaid rent. No end of lease. No home insurance default. Or even deterioration of housing. The reason for this expulsion? The owner wants to sell his property. And empty, it will bring him more.

The landlord took Micheline K. to court and obtained an eviction judgment. But only the Prefect can authorize a forced eviction. This is not the case here. To denounce this illegal eviction, about fifty members of the Right to Housing association (DAL) gathered in front of Micheline K.’s building on Thursday, October 8. For them it is “Disgusting and dishonest”. “Now she no longer has access to her clothes, her papers, her food. It just doesn’t have a home anymore. What this owner did is very serious, he can go to jail ”, denounces Jean-Baptiste Eyraud, president of the DAL. The association wanted the tenant to return to her home, either by the intervention of the police, or by the arrival of the owner. Unfortunately, Micheline K., who lodged a complaint, will have to be patient. She was summoned to the police station on Tuesday, October 13. “In a weekend a lot can happen. She thinks she is sleeping in front of her door, on the landing, in case he comes to collect all his belongings “, specifies Jean-Baptiste Eyraud.

Before the burglar-proof door, it was the lock

This is not the first time that this owner has tried to kick Micheline K. out of the apartment she has occupied since 2002. On August 5, when she returned home, she found the lock on her front door changed. . “At the police station, they advised me to call a locksmith, it cost me more than 900 euros, she recalls. I applied for social housing as soon as I arrived here. I have only just been contacted and I have been told that my file will be studied as quickly as possible.We have a pending trial, we will go to court at the beginning of November. I understand that he wants to sell. I’m going to leave his apartment, but for that, I have to be relocated. ” Micheline K. is one of the too many victims of abuse by their owners. A number that has never been higher according to the president of the DAL.

Maïwenn Furic