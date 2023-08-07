Housing | Iida Kaimio, who is starting university, found a home for herself in the center of Helsinki – See the rent level in different areas

With the map and search engine compiled by HS, you can compare the prices of small rental apartments in different residential areas.

The new ones university students are preparing for their studies starting in the fall. Those moving to Helsinki face stiff competition for rental apartments every year, and prices in the city center in particular can be shocking.

Iida Kaimio looked for an apartment in the city center as a counterweight to the landscapes of his childhood in northern Helsinki, further away from the city center. For weeks, Kaimio was actively looking for studio apartments with a budget of around 700 euros.

Many studios were small, and for example, the stove could be missing completely or the toilet and shower were practically on top of each other. There was fierce competition for some apartments.

“There could easily be more than ten people at the shows at the same time, and then the apartments went very quickly. In one screen, the landlord would have liked to sign the contract the very next day”

Eventually Kaimio decided to apply for an apartment in the Satakunta department. From there, he received an apartment offer from the center according to his wishes, but the apartment is in the cell.

The department’s cells are dormitory-style, so there can be more than ten roommates. The rent for an 11.5 square meter room with a balcony is 346 euros. Kaimio is happy with the same apartment, even though he couldn’t find a studio.

“I don’t mind living small otherwise, as long as there is room to properly do things. For example, that the kitchen has a decent stove and countertop, and the apartment has a decent shower. Such things greatly affect the comfort of living,” he states.

Major some students would like to live in studios, says the CEO of Hoas, the Helsinki region’s student housing foundation Matti Tarhio. More than 70 percent of those who applied for an apartment in Hoas would like a studio apartment.

The queue for Hoas studio apartments in the city center area is from 8 months to more than a year, and in other areas it is a little shorter. By autumn, Hoas only has a few single cell apartments left, says Tarhio. In any case, it’s worth submitting an application, because apartments may become available later.

The rental apartments of student organizations and departments, as well as the city, are probably already full for the most desirable apartments by autumn.

A situation arises that Kaimio noticed: there is fierce competition for even small studios in the private market.

Iida Kaimio went to apartment screenings of several studios, and is relieved to have finally found an apartment, even though it is in a cell.

Thought Kaimio was suspicious of living in a cell at first, because he had heard a lot of horror stories about nasty cell quarters. However, he is moving to the apartment building with an open mind, because he has heard good things about it from his friends.

University of Helsinki student union expert Tiia Niemi identify concerns about cohabitation. His advice is to talk with other residents about how everyone in the apartment wants to live and make rules based on that.

It’s worth thinking through how you treat friends visiting, how common areas are cleaned and what kind of schedules the residents have, Niemi advises.

“Later on, it can happen that the problems grow bigger if you don’t talk about things and don’t tell your own needs and expectations,” advises Niemi.

Niemi reminds that the first student apartment does not have to be the last. If you don’t like the home you found for the fall, there is better time to look for a more suitable apartment later.

If wants regardless of everything, to live in a studio, you have to be prepared to pay a slightly higher rent.

Based on the material compiled by HS, in the private market, a small 25-square-meter studio apartment can be obtained for less than 500 euros per month only in the Jakomäki-Alppikylä postcode area. In one of the most expensive areas, Etu-Töölö, you have to pay about 740 euros on average for a similar studio apartment.

Very however, the cheapest small studios are not always available on the rental market.

Moving from Imatra for pharmacy studies Nuutti Toiviainen the pain limit for rent is around 600 euros. Toiviainen knew that Helsinki has a high price level, but still the high rents surprised him.

“When I noticed how few cheaper rental apartments there are, I expanded my search to the whole of Helsinki and recently I’ve been looking from the Vantaa side as well,” says Toiviainen.

You can get a small studio apartment for less than 600 euros a month outside the city center. Residential areas near metro and train stations can also be too expensive.

“Considering the situation, I’m quite modest about the condition of the room and the square footage doesn’t matter that much,” states Toiviainen.

A cell apartment is Toiviainen’s last option, because he considers his own peace to be important. For example, inviting friends to the village is easier when you don’t have to consider another resident, Toiviainen reflects.

Jurisprudence Moving to the University of Helsinki to study Veera Pudas wanted to find a studio apartment in the city center area. Location was most important to him, he dreamed of cycling to university.

It was difficult to find a suitable apartment, although there have been surprisingly many studio apartments available, says Pudas. He looked at apartments every day.

Finally, in Pudas, it worked: 22 square meters, 850 euros and close to the center.

“The apartment looks really nice. It’s a house built in the 1920s with wide window sills and renovated,” says Pudas with satisfaction. Cycling to the university is also possible, as the apartment is close to the city center in the inner city area.

Pudas recommends using Facebook when looking for an apartment, because through it you can also find apartments that are not available elsewhere.