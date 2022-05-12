Housing Idyllic rows of pastel-colored houses spread out in the middle of the field – This is the “village of the happy” to which the people of Espoo flee

Sundsberg in Kirkkonummi attracts high-income people from Espoo. What attracts you to a residential area filled with detached houses in the middle of a field?

Side dozens of houses of the same shape and color are packed next to it. On many plots stands a loyal German or two, among them some Japanese. Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota.

The pastel-colored village is interspersed with sober. Behind the houses is a large area of ​​grass, then a forest. There is also a private beach.

The residential area of ​​Sundsberg on the border of Kirkkonummi and Espoo is remotely reminiscent of a holiday village.

Kirkkonummi created Sundsberg in a rustic idyll – literally in the middle of the field – twenty years ago. The aim was to attract well-off taxpayers from neighboring municipalities.

The goal has been achieved. According to statistics, Sundsberg, like the whole of Kirkkonummi, attracts a large number of migrants, especially from Espoo. Examined by postal code area, those living here have the second highest median income in Finland. Only Espoo’s Westend wedges past.

Median income means the income of the middle income recipient, when all income recipients are ranked according to income.

“Sundsberg is a truly successful entity by our standards,” admits Kirkkonummi Municipal Development Manager Susanna Hyvärinen.

Sundsberg, chosen as the best residential area in the Helsinki metropolitan area in 2009, is commonly known as the “village of the happy”. But is luck really here? Would anyone find a local to tell you what makes a rather ordinary-looking detached house area special?

Everyday afternoon the area feels almost deserted, as does the village shop car park. After a moment of wailing, we find life.

An engineer who has lived in Sundsberg for six years Tomi Pitkäniemi pack his offspring on a freight bike in the yard of the kindergarten. They sit in a transport box Eino5, and Alli Pitkäniemi1. The middle of the siblings Selma Pitkäniemi3, rattles with his own bike.

“That’s what they say,” the family’s father answers a question about Sundsberg’s happy residents.

“I can’t argue.”

Tomi Pitkäniemi praises Sundsberg’s community spirit. Five-year-old Eino Pitkäniemi (left) says that the best place to live is guys. On the way home from kindergarten, siblings Alli and Selma Pitkäniemi are also involved.

He thinks the luck is due to the fact that similar people live in the area.

“It’s easy to identify and belong here. There are many families with children in the same situation. This is a kind of bubble, a socio-economically one-sided area. ”

This seems to be the case, according to statistics.

In 2020, Sundsberg had a population of 2,202, of which 1,739 were taxpayers. Nearly 30 percent of the region’s population was under the age of 16. A large proportion of adults, over 60 per cent, had a university degree. 128 had a car advantage. 24 residents received a national pension and 115 received an employment pension.

The Pitkäniemi family moved to Sundsberg from Espoo like many others. Why?

“The price level is substantially cheaper than in Espoo. Here you can get more squares and some kind of yard with the same money. ”

Pitkäniemi also mentions good transport connections. You can drive to the center of Helsinki in half an hour, unless you get stuck in a traffic jam in the West. The train is a mile away.

There are four kindergartens in the small area.

“ “It’s easy to identify and belong here.”

Sundsberg received a total of 738 people from Espoo in 2010–2020, ie an average of 67 people a year. Migration researcher Timo Aro says it’s a lot.

Migration gains refer to an increase in population due to migration.

At the same time, the entire Kirkkonummi relocation gain from Espoo was less than 2,560 people. The second largest migration gain came from Vantaa, although only 138 people.

According to Aro, even more important is who to move to the area.

“Kirkkonummi, like the frame municipalities of other large cities, is one of the biggest beneficiaries in terms of the structure of migrants,” he says.

“Kirkkonummi receives a significant migration gain from the most important key groups in migration, ie 25-44-year-olds with a higher education degree. employed, employed and middle- and high-income migrants. “

Aro concludes that within Kirkkonummi, Sundsberg belongs to the areas of the municipality, which benefit particularly from the kind of people who move to the area.. There are no direct statistics.

11-year-olds Emma (left) and Alisa Puurtinen go on a lunch trip to the outdoor gym almost every day after school.

The researcher’s assessment of the reasons for Sundsberg’s popularity coincides with the views of the residents interviewed by HS.

“The price level in the area is cheaper than in Espoo. In addition, there is space, space, tranquility and security on offer, perhaps even more than in Espoo. Transport connections are reasonably smooth. The rail connection is a big plus, ”says Aro.

In addition to the small houses, there is a wooden apartment building in Sundsberg, the completion of which was delayed due to the bankruptcy of the developer. The house stood empty for three years.

Residential area the road passing through rises towards the end and ends on a hill. White stone houses with large windows have been erected there more loosely than in the rest of the area. The sea splits between the trees.

More than one million euros are being asked for these. The house looking for the most expensive new owner in Sundberg costs 4.2 million.

The prices are shown in the housing brokerage service Oikotie. It also shows that there is a shortage for sale. At the beginning of May, eleven apartments will be for sale, more than half of which are new properties under construction. That, too, can be seen as one sign of Sundsberg’s popularity.

Happiness seems to flow everywhere. The jogger smiles at the stranger, as does his dog, who works in the field of human resource management Jenni Aalto.

Jenni Aalto and the Icelandic Sheepdog Jadar enjoy Sundsberg’s outdoor terrain. In the next few years, Microsoft’s huge data center could become a neighborhood.

He has also moved to Sundsberg from Espoo and is satisfied with the communality of his place of residence.

“This is such a small village community. The child has a short school trip, and he dares to let him play alone, ”says Aalto.

“We lend the neighbor wine and change the dog food.”

