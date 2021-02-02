IAN Brossat Housing assistant in Paris.

Why has the housing situation in France worried in recent years?

Ian Brossat: The picture is apocalyptic. Poor housing is on the rise in the country, 4 million people are poorly housed, among which nearly a million are outright without housing. Faced with this, the government is doing nothing and does not take stock of the dramatic situation in France on the housing front.

What has been the government’s housing policy since 2017?

Ian Brossat: All the solutions taken since 2017 have worsened the crisis. The five-year term began with a drop of five euros in housing assistance (APL). For Emmanuel Macron, housing is nothing more than a utility adjustment variable. Whenever the government needed to save money, it took that part of the budget. It is a social mistake, in a time of crisis, we need to build affordable housing. It is also an error on the economic level: the housing and construction sector represents 8% of the GDP and 1 million non-relocatable jobs. The government is not relying on this sector which could be a stimulus tool.

How has the Covid crisis accentuated the housing crisis?

Ian Brossat: What is worsening is that many families risk, in the months and years to come, to find themselves in arrears and to be confronted with eviction procedures. The economic crisis that our country is going through is hitting the most modest households but also households of the middle classes who risk being confronted with a form of downgrading. The government must take the bull by the horns and adopt drastic measures if it does not want the already complicated situation to worsen in the months and years to come.

What measures would make it possible to respond to the emergency?

Ian Brossat: First of all, budgetary measures must be taken. The government would benefit from facilitating the construction of housing, especially social housing. We would need to recreate the aid for stone which has gradually been withdrawn for several decades, it could however encourage certain cities to build. In the announced recovery plan, the housing component mainly concerns aid for the thermal rehabilitation of private housing, but there is nothing for new construction. In this period we are in need of precisely affordable rental housing that caters to the key workers who were applauded to our windows in March and quickly forgotten by the government.

Other measures would not cost a euro of public money. The rent framework is provided for by law to fight against abuse, but we can see that even in a city like Paris, 40% of rented accommodation does not respect this framework. The government has no real plans for monitoring, it could ensure that sanctions are taken against owners who do not follow the rules. Another example, the right to requisition vacant buildings is enshrined in law but the prefects do not apply it. We find ourselves in absurd situations where housing is vacant and people are sleeping on the streets a few meters away. May the government apply the requisition law and put an end to this scandal! At least, it could entrust this competence to the mayors. A certain number of them would use this right to shelter people who sleep outside.