Housing | “I screamed and ran away” – Mira Koskinen’s underwear drawer revealed a family of rats in Kallio

In the rock rats have recently managed to find their way into people’s homes. Mira Koskinen has already found rats in his kitchen and wardrobe several times.

At the moment, a couple of things remind me of the disgusting visits to Koskinen’s home. The trash bag hangs on the handle of the kitchen cupboard and the clothes are neatly placed on the hangers in the hall and in the chest of drawers on the TV level. The rat holes in the trash cabinet and closet are covered with tape and rodent wool.

“If the rat problem is so bad here, I don’t know if they’ll dig a new hole to come out of,” he reflects.

“You get a little paranoid about every little sound. You have to be on your guard all the time.”

Mira Koskinen no longer stores trash on the floor, but in a bag hanging from the handle. Next, he plans to buy a garbage can with a lid.

From rats has become a significant problem in Kallio. They have entered apartments at least in Harjutor, where Koskinen also lives.

HS told from Eetu, who already lived as Koskinen’s neighbor before, and a rat came into his bedroom in the morning. He suspects it came in through the toilet bowl.

Chairman of the Harjutori 6 housing association Köyesti Latva-Kala is aware of the rat problem in the housing association and the surrounding area. He does not comment on what kind of damage the rats cause in the housing association.

“There have always been rats in the rock. They have been everywhere. The city of Helsinki hasn’t done much to eradicate them,” he says.

He can’t say for sure why the problem has gotten worse now. According to him, rats thrive in areas where there is food. That kind of thing can end up in their mouths if, for example, leftovers from takeaway food are carelessly left lying around somewhere.

Latva-Kala knows that if stories about rats spread, they might affect housing prices. So far, he has not received any worried contact from the apartment owners.

Some have accused that the rat problem was caused by the Harju 8 restaurant located at Harjutor and its inadequate waste storage. Rumors have spread wildly.

Restaurant Manager Matthew Whitfield Harju from 8 assures that the restaurant pays attention to hygiene and waste storage. He doesn’t think the problem is caused by the restaurant’s operation.

For example, waste bins and waste emptying have been added in the restaurant. Whitfield says he has not personally seen any rats in the area. He also points out that there have always been rats in Kallio.

Pest control covered the holes in the trash can so the rat couldn’t get in.

The first one once Koskinen saw a rat in his apartment on Monday of last week. He sat in silence until he heard a rustle from the kitchen.

He went to find out about the source of the sound. In front of the kitchen were the garbage spread in the garbage cabinet and the culprit caught in its blood: a rat in the corner of the cabinet.

“First I screamed and ran away. Then the rat got scared and ran away from me,” Koskinen recounts the events.

“On the other hand, I think that I can’t panic. I have to think rationally and keep my wits about me so that I can take care of it.”

The rat escaped and probably also entered through the holes in the garbage cabinet. Koskinen reported his discovery to his landlord, property manager and pest control.

A rat had given birth to two cubs in this underwear box. Koskinen doesn’t know if he dares to keep his clothes in the closet anymore.

The chicks were still so small that their eyes hadn’t opened yet. Here is another one of the chicks found among the clothes.

Next on the day there was yet another rat encounter. Even more disgusting than Koski.

He was putting laundry in his apartment when he realized that one bag had fallen from the wardrobe shelf onto the floor. Then he noticed that something immediately took off.

He picked up the bag and started emptying the closet of clothes. He lifted the underwear box onto the bed, and began to wonder at the whining he heard. He dumped the underwear on the floor and found two newborn baby rats among them.

The boys’ eyes hadn’t even opened yet. According to Koskinen, some of his clothes still had fresh “birth blood” from the rat.

He called pest control again, who took the chicks away. He threw the blood-soaked clothes in the trash.

The holes in the wardrobe have also been taped up. “Even though rats are pests, according to their nature they also just work. They fear people more than I fear them,” Koskinen reasons.

The boys after being found, Koskinen went to an emergency room for a couple of days to his boyfriend. When he returned back home, he kept watch from Thursday to Friday night.

The rat tried to come out of the hole and into the kitchen again.

He put the rat trap he got from pest control in the possible path of the rat. Finally the rat went there.

Although Koskinen is calm, his measure is starting to fill up. He says that he is thinking about moving and that he has already looked at vacant apartments.

Mira Koskinen has often seen rats near the waste containers in the backyard. He says that he doesn’t get scared when he sees rats in the open air.

“I just hope that the rats don’t get to the top floor,” says Joakim Lindberg, who lives in Harjutor.

The backyard there are rats buzzing around the garbage in the summer, Koskinen says. That’s when it gets very noisy when there are garbage bags lying on the ground that don’t fit in the bins.

On the penultimate day of November, there is not a rat of a rat near the garbage.

Living in the same house Joakim Lindberg also says that he saw rats near the garbage. He has been living on the top floor of the house since June. At least he hasn’t seen a rat indoors yet.

The neighbors’ uninvited guests are also worrying about him.

“Every day, when you are at work, you think about what could have happened. Now when I go home I will check the places. After all, it’s a bit unattractive if rodents come from the toilet bowl,” he says, referring to Eetu’s rat encounter.