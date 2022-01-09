Housing “I immediately replied that we would buy the apartment back” – Mira Paloneva’s family tried to live somewhere else, but the old house got too big

Mira Paloneva’s family has moved to the same home twice. In between, the palate for the previous apartment grew too big in Paloneva’s mind. Where does the feeling of home come from?

Mira Palonevan The home of a family of four is located in a stone house built in the 1920s in the center of Turku.

“In a wonderful location next to a beautiful synagogue,” Paloneva, 40, describes.

The windows of the home overlook the cozy courtyard. Looking inside the yard, you can see the heart painted in the heart of the home, the kitchen, and the Paloneva family.