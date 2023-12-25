Housing | “I haven't been in five years” – Intimate photos reveal what it looks like in the cage warehouses of Helsinki residents

Salla Piira lives in Töölö. Her cage storage is ascetic, because Piira just moved to her new home.

What can be found in the cage warehouses of the townspeople? Four people from Helsinki dared to open the warehouse door for the supplier.

It is something intimate, a little secret in them: memories from over the years, long-forgotten things. Started hobbies, dishes inherited from grandparents. Remnants of an old relationship and old clothes.

The cage warehouses are hidden from most eyes and behind the egg locks.

Is an ascetic or neatly decorated cage storage a sign of a person of order? And what does it reveal if the warehouse is crammed full of stuff?

HS took a look at four very different warehouses in different parts of Helsinki with the permission of their residents.

Salla Piira, Kallio

“I moved to my current apartment in Kallio only two months ago, so I haven't had time to fill my cage storage in the attic with stuff yet. Now there are only summer clothes and useless lamps here.

I think Vintti is scary. I rarely go here. I don't really dare to go out alone, because in Kallio there can sometimes be a vague group of people in the houses. The last time I went with my brother, he used to scare me by turning off the lights.

This winch is like stepping into another era. I've heard that sometimes during the wars, the gun stores had to be emptied so that they wouldn't catch fire during bombings.

Helsinki doesn't come to mind at all from the warehouse. The house was built in the 1920s, and everything looks old. I like everything old.”

Marjatta Reinikainen, Toukola

Marjatta Reinikainen has been collecting things in her cage storage since 1987. Helped by Isla the dog.

“I haven't been to a finch cage store in five years. This is a graveyard of junk.

Here you can find at least a children's chipboard loft bed, three boxes of self-burned CDs, skis bought and used by the husband in the 1960s, carpets, cabinet-sized speakers, books, a daughter's suitcase, the steering wheel of the former resident's Volvo. My God, what's going on here! I don't keep anything valuable in the cage storage.

We moved to Toukola in 1987. Since then, the winch storage has been emptied once due to fire safety.

In the 2010s, the building underwent a plumbing renovation. Then the warehouse was filled again.

I keep thinking that the warehouse needs to be emptied. I have emptied my mother's estate and there were many memorabilia that were only valuable to my mother.

I don't want to leave my unnecessary things for my own children to worry about.”

Juho Jaakkonen and Henna Kuolimo, Pasila

Juho Jaakkonen and Henna Kuolimo collect the packaging boxes.

“There is nothing unnecessary here, even though our family's cage storage is full of stuff from floor to ceiling.

There are seasonal items here, sticks, fans, winter clothes. There are a lot of empty moving boxes and packaging of goods: when the move comes, it is much easier to pack, for example, the television in its own cardboard packaging.

We have also saved toy boxes, because toys should be sold in their original packaging.

We moved into our current apartment almost two years ago. Before this home, we moved roughly every year, so storing packages has become a habit.

After all, there are also many objects here that only have sentimental value. These things wander with us from one room to another and live their sad life from one cage warehouse to the next. It's a pity.

Sometimes I would like to empty the entire contents of the cage storage onto the garbage platform, light a candle as a memory and start from a clean floor.

It would be wonderful to spend the weekend alone, without children, and just organize the cage storage. However, it seems to be a beautiful utopia.”

Anssi Järvinen, Töölö

Anssi Järvinen has collected things in his warehouse for which there is no longer room in life.

“It's dark and cold in the attic. In the beginning, there was no lighting planned for the cellars of the nearly hundred-year-old workers' house.

My closet is quite messy, but it tells about my way of closing the periods of my life like folders, and moving them to storage.

18 years ago I got divorced, sold my detached house in Espoo and my Harley Davidson motorcycle. As a memory of that, there is a motorcycle outfit and vests from the “good” vest gang in the warehouse.

Vint's cage storage also has a golf set that I brought here when the youngest girl was born 15 years ago. The child came to take up space in my life, so some folder had to be closed. That's where the golf clubs are still, a reminder of an era.

As a memory of my work at the advertising agency, I have written huge HIFK outdoor advertising posters. I'm going to keep the posters. They have some value, and maybe even the heirs will laugh.

I couldn't really find a use for the rest of the stuff.”