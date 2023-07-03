Housing | “I didn’t know such things even existed” – perhaps the most mysterious apartment building in Helsinki is hidden in an old industrial building

Kerttu Oittinen, 6, does gymnastics in the living room. Sister Keira Oittinen, 4, climbs into a hut-like children’s corner in her home at Kaapelitehta.

Former industrial buildings in Helsinki have been quickly converted to residential use. One of the residential buildings nestled in an industrial environment is located at Kaapelitehta.

Unsophisticated the sign leads to the courtyard. On a white background it says “resident entrance” in black letters. The arrow shows the direction around the corner.

Nothing else indicates that anyone lives here.

People usually come to Kaapelitehta in Helsinki’s Ruoholahti to tour galleries, look at museums, enjoy cultural performances, taste festivals and listen to concerts.