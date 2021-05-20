Housing Hypo forecast: Cottage market crumbles and rental market recovers as epidemic fades

Distance and domestication, according to Hypo, do not obscure the larger themes of the housing market, which include interest rates and urbanization.

Coronary pandemic After that, interest rates will remain low, the heated cottage market will crumble and the subdued rental market will recover, predicts the Finnish Mortgage Association (Hypo), which specializes in housing finance.

Hypo estimates that house prices will rise by 2.5 per cent in Finland as a whole this year. Next year, the rise in prices will come to a halt as the rise in prices in growth centers slows down and the fall in prices in the outermost regions accelerates.

In contrast, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, prices will rise by five per cent this year and three per cent next year, according to Hypo.

Hypo describes the rental market as “stagnant”. At the same time as landlords in Helsinki are also facing empty months, apartments are being sold even before the first screenings and past official channels.

The corona crisis the early acceleration of the sales market and the slowdown in the rental market is Hypo’s chief economist Juhana Brotherus according to historical.

He says that during the financial crisis, house prices fell by more than six per cent but at the same time rents rose at the fastest pace throughout the 21st century.

“The rental and sales markets act as a flip-flop in crises – the rental market is rising and the sales market is falling. But now it is completely different, ”Brotherus writes in the review.

Distance learning in particular has made it more difficult for tenants to access university universities, which show the greatest difficulties in Joensuu. On the other hand, the rental market in Hämeenlinna and Rauma is doing better than usual.

“The lack of a university brings stability this time around,” Brotherus writes.

It is expected that by the end of the pandemic, the services will open and distance learning in higher education will end, which means that rental apartments will also fill up quickly already in the autumn.

Increased According to Hypo, teleworking and housing do not cope with the larger factors in the housing market, which include interest rate development and urbanization in addition to the pandemic.

Brotherus points out that teleworking is thought to be reflected in accelerating demand for larger and more remote housing and rising prices. Instead, prices have risen in the city center in both Helsinki and Tampere.

“There are no signs of the Nurmijärvi phenomenon in the prices of frame municipalities – so space is not sought from a distance made possible by remote work. Indeed, the critical factors for the housing market are Korona and interest rates, not distance and domestication. Those who have died and hoped for the death of urbanization will once again be disappointed, ”Brotherus writes.

A pandemic remains a risk as viral variants could re-crisis the economy and the housing market. At the same time, home buyers and owners are relieved by the prospect that Euribor rates will be in the red for years to come and the average interest rate on mortgages will remain at an all-time low.

Hypon according to housing production will also continue to accelerate as the pandemic subsides. In addition, Brotherus estimates that demand for rental in Helsinki will return “like a hurricane” as the pandemic eases.

Instead, the cottage market, which was hot during the pandemic, is waning because there are simply no more buyers.

“The price spike can come as a big surprise when trips abroad return as a holiday option.”