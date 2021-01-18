Housing How much of your income goes to rent, and do you think living in the metropolitan area is already too expensive? Answer the HS questionnaire

HS seeks the experience of rented residents on how the cost of housing affects living in the metropolitan area.

18.1. 14:38

In Helsinki and living in the entire Helsinki metropolitan area is known to be more expensive than elsewhere in Finland.

According to Statistics Finland, the average rent per square meter of non-subsidized rental housing in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area was EUR 19.29 at the end of 2019. Elsewhere in Finland, the average rent was EUR 12.85 per square meter.

Housing eats up a larger share of residents ’net income in the metropolitan area than in the rest of the country. The share of tenants is on average higher than that of owner-occupiers.

Intense migration to the metropolitan area has not stopped, and cities will continue to need professionals to sustain society: kindergarten teachers, nurses and bus drivers. However, in a few sectors, additional metropolitan area or Helsinki supplements are used.

HS is now asking its readers who live on rent to experience the cost of housing.

How much of your rent eats up your monthly income, and how does the cost of living higher than the rest of the country affect your daily life? Do you have difficulty saving on owner-occupied housing due to high housing costs and housing prices?

You can answer the survey below or send an e-mail to [email protected] We are looking for answers from those living in the metropolitan area.