Housing | Housing prices continued to fall in June

July 26, 2024
July 26, 2024
In April–June, old shared apartments became more expensive by 1 percent compared to the beginning of the year.

The old ones share housing continued to fall in price in June. According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, prices fell in June across the country by 3.3 percent from the corresponding time last year and by 0.8 percent from the previous month.

In all major cities, prices decreased from last year. In Vantaa, old shared apartments became cheaper by 8.5 percent compared to a year ago, and in Helsinki by 4.4 percent. Outside the big cities, prices fell by 1.8 percent.

In June, 5.9 percent fewer sales of old apartments and townhouses were made through real estate agents than a year earlier.

On the other in the quarter, i.e. April–June, old shared apartments became cheaper by 3.7 percent from a year ago, but rose by 1.0 percent compared to the beginning of the year. In April–June, real estate agents sold five percent more of old shared apartments than a year earlier.

