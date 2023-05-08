Housing | Housing companies are now widely increasing their fees – How are withdrawals decided in your home? Answer HS’s survey

The banks estimate that housing associations’ fees will rise by around 10–20 percent this year. Answer HS’s survey about how the matter has been handled in your own housing association.

5.5. 14:33 | Updated 9:47 a.m

Housing companies the general meeting season is now underway. In many housing associations, strict decisions will be made this spring regarding fee increases.

The pressure to raise the fees is brought by the general increase in prices and the rise in interest rates, in addition to which the finances of housing associations are affected by fluctuating energy prices and the cost of renovations.

Finland’s largest mortgage lender The OP group has evaluated, that the increase in prices and interest rates causes an average increase of approximately 8–20 percent in treatment fees. In addition to the maintenance fees, as a result of the rise in interest rates, the financing fees, which are used to pay off housing association loan shares, will increase.

Some of the owners of condominiums can cope with the rising costs, but there are also many whose finances are significantly strained by the increase in fees. This is evident, for example, from a survey conducted by Danske Bank at the end of March.

A third of those who responded to the survey say that their compensation has increased in the past six months. Just under a fifth said that the fees are just starting to rise.

41 percent of those who have already experienced an increase in compensation estimate that the increase has a fairly or very significant effect on their own finances. According to Danske Bank, families with children experienced the importance of the increase in fees more than other respondents.

“In some homes, the additional bill of already tens of thousands is now causing concern,” he says Sari TakalaDanske Bank’s director responsible for personal customer loans, in the press release.

However, it is people who are not moved by the increase in compensation. 12 percent of the respondents say that they feel that the increase has had no effect. 46 percent of the respondents felt that the effect of the fee increase was small.

On the other hand, housing associations’ situations also vary a lot. In some cases, the fees have increased by up to tens of percent, in other cases by less, says Danske Bank’s manager responsible for housing association financing Ville Roihu.

“All in all, we estimate that this year the fees of housing associations will rise by 10-20 percent,” says Roihu in the announcement.