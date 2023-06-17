Housing | Henrikki Halme lives in such a big house that in the morning he calls his daughter upstairs

Veikkola manor has been seen in several TV shows.

Henrikki Halme lives with his daughters in a pink mansion, which is also familiar from television. There are many guests in the house, and you don’t always know who will be sitting at breakfast the next day.

Weekday mornings Henrikki Halme calls his 15-year-old daughter For Iris and asks: “Are you awake?” “Suddenly it takes five minutes if you go upstairs,” Halme, 51, explains. He lives with his children Iris and Ursula’s, 13, with his family farm in Vihti, in the approximately 570-square-meter Veikkola mansion. Paintings covering the walls, which depict relatives, are painted by them or are related to Vihti’s art history. Each room has a different wood-fired oven, and the rooms are separated by solid 19th-century wooden doors.

