Housing Helsinki’s housing construction has turned into power production for dark tunnels, architecture professionals say – These things every home seeker should understand

There have been a number of changes in housing design. Henna Helander, President of the Finnish Association of Architects Safa, and Sini Saarimaa, a dissertation researcher specializing in housing, say that new production housing is poor in terms of usability and comfort in many places. People’s own housing desires do not meet practice.

“This the house is like an illusion, ”he says Urmas Helander, 8, as he steps up the stairs of an apartment building in Viikinmäki, Helsinki, with the winter wind fluttering on his cheeks.

The house is not an ordinary apartment building, as the stairwell is outside. Above the courtyard, air corridors cross the corridors to access the apartments. They are inhabited by ordinary people who have happened to find an apartment of exceptional quality.