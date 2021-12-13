Housing Helsinki took extra time to change the rent level of residential plots – The decision is likely to be felt in the wallets of many residents

Adopting the policy would mean that in the coming years the share of land rent in Helsinki’s housing costs would increase significantly in many cases.

Helsinki On Monday, the city government took a time extension to the policy, which, if implemented, will mean significant changes in the way Helsinki defines the rents of the residential plots it owns.

In practice, the adoption of the policy means that in the coming years the share of the rent of the land in the housing costs of Helsinki residents would increase significantly in many cases.

Helsinki is already there lined upthat in the future residential buildings will be built mainly on rental plots.

In the performance it is proposed that, unlike at present, the value of residential plots and land rent will always be determined according to the market value.

The proposal does not grant a separate discount for plots to be handed over for slow-moving housing production, and market-based pricing will be switched for plots for detached houses.

The new principles would apply to all new residential land leases as well as renewable land leases expiring in 2025 or later.

In addition the lease term of the land leases for the residential plots to be handed over for new construction will be at least about 80 years, compared to the current period of about 60 years.

The terms of the land rent level adjustment will be included in the land lease agreements in order to maintain the land rent of the plots at a level corresponding to the current value of the plots.

When determining the rent for land, the yield target is maintained at the current level of 4% per year for residential plots and 5% per annum for residential plots.

The city has already set a yield target of 4% for land rent in the 1980s, but the current model achieves an average of less than 2%. According to a study by the city, the new model would allow the 4% target to be met, and the city could earn 45-63% more on land rental income than at present.

HS told about the policy in October 2020, when it was going to the Urban Environment Committee. Now the policy is decided by the city government, and it is finally approved by the city council.

