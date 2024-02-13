Housing | Helsinki plans to sell historic villas as apartments

The villas were built between the end of the 19th century and the 1930s. The city's goal is for the villas to be renovated and cherished.

Helsinki sells four villas in Nuottaniemi for residential use. The matter was decided when the city environment committee proposed it to the city council on Tuesday.

The goal is to put the villas up for sale through a price competition once the new formula has come into effect. It is estimated to take place in the summer of 2024.

The villas are located in the Nuottaniemi recreation area, in the southern part of Laajasalo. Plots of land are assigned to the villas and the right of economic construction in connection with them, in which case the recreation area is slightly reduced.

The city sells or rents the plots assigned to the villas. The smaller buildings remaining in the area will be demolished or moved before the villas are handed over.

According to the traffic plan, the current route to the plots will be along Porekuja and Lahdensivunpolku. There will be no public parking in the area, because we want to limit the amount of traffic.

Villa Nuottaniemi is the newest of the villas. Photo from 2008.

Villa Nuottaniemi has a view of the sea. Photo from 2008.

Villas are, according to the presentation, culturally historically valuable. The description of the site plan change published by the city in 2022 shows that Villa Normen, Villa Tallbacka, Villa Nuottaniemi and Villa Lahdensivu are located in the area.

Tallbacka's villa is the oldest, as it was built at the end of the 19th century. The newest is the Nuottaniemi villa, which was built in the 1930s. According to the description, the villas were built when the area was a summer villa settlement along the old inner archipelago channel.

The area has, among other things, a core forest, calcareous rocks and resting and breeding places for bats.

The trees in Pihapirii shaded Villa Lahdensivu in 2008.

Town's the goal is for the villas to be renovated and for them and their courtyards to be cherished.

Selling the villas is related to the fact that the city of Helsinki gives up buildings for which it does not have its own service use.

The planning solution incurs costs, for example, due to the organization of community technical maintenance and the improvement of traffic and driving connections.

According to a preliminary estimate, organizing municipal technical water supply and increasing the leveling of Lahdensivunpoltu will cost 240,000 – 450,000 euros.

The oldest of the villas is Villa Tallbacka. Photo from 2008.