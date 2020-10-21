Housing Helsinki now wants a market price for rented plots: The new model would raise the price of housing in the desired areas, and the rent could rise in the middle of the contract

Town’s the housing costs of Helsinki residents living on rental plots may increase significantly in the future.

There is a guiding principle in the city’s decision-making, which, if implemented, will mean significant changes in the way Helsinki determines the rents of the residential plots it owns. In practice, this would mean that in the coming years the share of land rent in Helsinki residents’ housing costs would in many cases increase significantly. The Urban Environment Board discussed the alignment on Tuesday, but it remained on the table.