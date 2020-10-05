Housing Helsinki is whipping itself into even tougher goals: 8,000 more new homes a year

A new housing and land use program, the AM program, which outlines Helsinki’s housing policy goals for the coming years, is currently under discussion.

Helsinki the management is of the opinion that the annual housing production targets need to be raised drastically from the current level. The matter is clear from the statement issued by the Helsinki City Environment Board to the City Chancellery in connection with the new housing and land use program (AM program) that is being prepared.

The AM program is a housing policy program that influences the development of housing conditions in the city. The new program, which is currently being consulted, outlines Helsinki’s housing policy goals for the coming years.

One the goals of the new program are to ensure adequate housing production.

The draft program proposes that the housing production target be maintained at the 2019 level, ie 7,000 dwellings per year. That would mean that Helsinki’s housing stock would grow at an annual rate of two percent. This target is already tough: in 2004-2007, the target was 3,500 dwellings.

However, the Helsinki Urban Environment Board disagrees. Chairman Anni Sinnemäki (Green) and Vice-Chair Risto Rautava (kok) underwent an amendment to the draft program statement, which would raise the housing production target to up to 8,000 dwellings per year from 2023.

The goal According to the statement, it is intended to increase due to the steady growth of the Helsinki region. In addition, high-quality complementary construction throughout the city is also one of the key ways to prevent segregation under the new AM program.

At the same time, however, the panel stressed that as the city grows, care must be taken to ensure that the goal of housing production and more efficient land use is carefully reconciled with the values ​​of the recreational and natural environment and the cultural environment.