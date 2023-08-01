Housing | Helsinki is raising rents without an upper limit – It terrifies the residents

Only a fifth of Helsinki residents live affordably. At the end of the year, the prices of even the cheapest rental apartments will see drastic increases.

Helsinki kaupuni asunnot oy (Heka) is rapidly increasing the rents of the residents. The city warned about future increases already in the spring, and they will be finally locked in at the beginning of October at the Heka board meeting.

The future rent increases are on average more than 10 percent, in some locations even more – no upper limit for the increases has been given.

Heka’s goal is to offer affordable housing in Helsinki, where apartment rents are the highest in the country.

in Helsinki housing is affordable for only 22 percent of those households that do not receive housing or income support.

The figure includes both rented housing and other forms of housing. Housing is reasonably priced when it consumes no more than 40 percent of the housing association’s disposable income

In practice, the planned rent increases mean rent increases of up to hundreds of euros for the residents of Heka.

About one in seven people living in Helsinki rents a Heka apartment. The increase will therefore hit the daily lives of more than 90,000 city dwellers.

One one of them lives in Torpparinmäki Anne Vuori. Fifty-year-old Vuori lives in a terraced house triangle with his wife and two grown-up sons.

Vuori has lived in rented apartments in the city almost all his life. He moved into the first rented apartment in the city as a toddler with his childhood family. Since then, Vuori has always lived in city apartments, with one exception of a few years.

The city’s apartments have also played a big role in Vuori’s love life.

“The neighbor’s boy grabbed my hand in the yard of the house. The 25th wedding anniversary will be celebrated in August,” Vuori laughs.

Vuori has been satisfied with rented apartments all his life. He believes that you can enjoy permanence in renting, and it should not be seen as just a temporary phase of life.

Vuori has lived in his current home for 20 years. The housing association has 64 apartments, and many have been staying longer. It’s green and peaceful all around and there’s nothing to complain about on the Mountain – you can see a little dilapidation now, because Heka has been postponing the housing association’s renovations for years.

Anne Vuori has planted plants and flowers in the yard, while her husband has been cleaning the fence.

Squares a family of four has 74. In the summer, the home feels a little bigger because you can stay in the small yard. Inside the apartment, 23- and 17-year-old student boys share a room.

At the moment, Vuori’s monthly rent is close to 1,100 euros, including a sauna shift and a parking space. A car is necessary: ​​Vuori’s husband works in a warehouse in Tuusula until the end of the year. After that, the work stops.

Vuori himself works as an office secretary in Helsinki. The net income of a family of four is less than four thousand euros per month. Housing allowance is not available with this income, and on the other hand, the first child living at home only receives a small study allowance. It is not granted to Kuopus at all.

“Everything goes as it comes,” says Vuori. You can’t afford luxury even with a reasonably priced rent.

Pizza Friday with the family and sitting in your own yard make Vuoren happy. You don’t need to travel south for that.

Heka average rents per square meter are significantly lower than free market rents. In the first half of 2023, the average rent for all apartments in Heka was 12.69 euros per square meter. On the free market, the average rent price is around 20 euros per square meter.

On the other hand, there is variation in rents: in new developments, rents per square meter are almost at the level of the free market. In these locations, a ten percent increase would raise rents to the level of market prices.

Heka’s CEO does not decide which Heka targets will be hit hardest by the increases Jaana Närö can still evaluate.

Even now, rents are granular both within different properties and within individual houses, so that usually smaller apartments have a higher square meter rent.

Tenants will get some indication of future rent increases in early August.

At that time, a request for an opinion regarding future increases will be made to each of Heka’s roughly 500 rent determination units, i.e. houses or groups of houses. Heka residents then get to share their opinion on the increase intentions and make suggestions for changes.

However, do the tenants have any real opportunity to influence the increases if it’s a matter of financial necessity, Jaana Närö?

“There may be some small details that we can modify. But the main pattern is that interest rates and costs are rising.”

According to Närö, the reason behind the extraordinary need for a raise is both inflation and increased costs in many areas. Costs have increased in interest, repair costs, heating and land rent.

The city cannot support its own company directly, nor, for example, in land rent, says Närö.

The world situation has changed drastically in the past year, but could Heka have been better prepared for sudden increases in costs?

“The budget is made for one year at a time and the year’s expenses are covered by rent. When the goal is that the rents are well below market rents, Heka has not even had much of a chance to prepare for such changes financially.”

Since Heka’s apartments are Ara apartments, they are subject to the cost principle. It means that rent may be charged no more than the amount needed to cover the expenses related to the apartments as well as the financing expenses of the premises serving the residence.

According to Närö, there is no realistic alternative to increases. He points out that even after the increases, average rents are well below market rents.

Fallback lives in a new residential area, a good 20-minute drive from the center of Helsinki Kaisa Rintala with his wife and two children under school age.

Rintala’s family lives in a row house among the trees. There are small houses and the Mustavuuori nature reserve all around. Rintala appreciates the quiet residential area and is happy that her first child, who will start school next year, will have a short and safe journey to school.

If only Rintala’s family can stay in their current home.

Four-legged the family pays more than 1,450 euros in rent for their 100-square-meter home. It includes an advance for the water bill and parking spaces, which the family has two of due to the parents’ work. Rintala’s spouse has a work car at his disposal.

Rintala works in trade, her husband works in construction. The monthly income remains low enough that the family receives a few hundred euros in housing allowance from Kela. If the government’s plans to reform the housing allowance are implemented, it will hit low-wage people like Rintala’s family living in the capital region the hardest.

Kaisa Rintala would not like to move away from her current residential area, which has a peaceful atmosphere and many families with children.

Last Rintala’s rent was increased at the beginning of the year. Then the rent went up by four percent, and we still got through it.

Future, significantly higher increases are frightening.

“If the rent goes up, there will be no money left for anything other than rent, bills and food for the children,” says Rintala. Growing children have many needs, even this summer the fast-paced firstborn has worn out two pairs of shoes.

If the rent rises, according to Rintala, it will start to be at the same level as, for example, the rent of Lumo’s and Sato’s apartments.

Chest has already started looking at a more affordable home. There didn’t seem to be anything like that in the current residential area. If a suitable home for a family with children cannot be found in Helsinki at a tolerable price, the family should move out of the city. Then Helsinki would also lose two employees.

“I do understand that the world situation affects prices. But I wish there was a rent ceiling,” says Rintala.

To him, the situation appears to be that after Heka’s increases, there will no longer be affordable rental housing in Helsinki.

The greater part Those selected as residents of Heka earned less than 2,000 euros. This can be seen from the statistics concerning those who have received an apartment from Heka.

95.5 percent of those who applied alone and 42.7 percent of families with children earned less than 3,000 euros per month.

When Heka’s increases come into effect at the turn of the year, there may be other changes that will be felt in the finances of low-paid people living in Helsinki.

The government’s program plans major cuts to the housing allowance. The cuts will hit Helsinki hard, where the approved rental expenses will be reduced to the same level as Espoo and Vantaa, and the deductible will be increased.

In addition to that, the 300-euro earned income protection part, which encourages work, is being removed.

“I’m worried that all these things will happen at the same time,” says Närö.

In 2022, there will be more than 15,000 people in Helsinki who belong to the general housing allowance, whose income consists only of salary or business income. In other words, their salary was not enough to cover housing costs.

