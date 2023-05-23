Housing | Helsinki billed thousands of euros extra for residents’ homes

Helsinki charged residents up to thousands of euros in extra money for right-of-occupancy apartments.

Helsinki The city’s housing rights company Haso has to return housing rights fees to the residents in total of around half a million euros.

The matter is evident from the letter sent to the residents of Helsinki housing industry and Haso, which HS has seen.

Occupancy right fees billed in excess apply to holders of an occupancy right apartment in a place called Hopealanka in Kruunuvuorenranta at Hopeakaivoksentie 38.

The apartment building was completed in autumn 2018, and it has 67 apartments.

For residents according to the sent letter, the amount of the refund varies from 5,237 euros to 9,661 euros per apartment. The amount is affected by the size and floor of the apartment.

The letter states that those who have already given up their apartment have received back the housing right fee they originally paid, which has been checked with the construction cost index.

The owner of the right-of-occupancy apartment interviewed by HS says that the suspicion of a mistake arose at the end of January, when he compared the construction costs of Hopealanga and the neighboring hitas site.

It turned out that the construction costs of the right-of-occupancy site were significantly higher than the slow-moving site, even though the houses are identical. He contacted Haso’s management, who admitted the mistake.

Hason managing director Juha Viljakainen confirms that there has been an error in the right-of-occupancy fees, which came to light in connection with cost-sharing reports at the beginning of March.

According to Viljakainen, the error occurred in Helsinki’s housing production, which is responsible for building apartments for the city.

“Some time has passed since the error was discovered, because it was important that the matter be properly clarified and that the communication about such an exceptional matter is legal and precise,” says Viljakainen via text message.

How could such a mistake have happened?

“It’s about human error,” says the head of the unit Ulla-Mari Nieminen Helsinki’s housing production.

“With us, people make price lists that use the wrong purchase value for the housing right fee. Because of that, excessive housing rights fees had arisen.”

When did the error become apparent?

“The mistake became apparent to me this spring. After that, it was immediately reacted to and the matter has been investigated.”

According to Nieminen, Helsinki’s housing industry started an internal audit of right-of-occupancy fees after the matter came to light. He says that no similar error has been found in other sites.

Haso pays the reference interest according to the Interest Act on the amount to be returned, starting from the day when the right-of-occupancy holders have paid their right-of-occupancy fee.

Any other claims for compensation will be processed separately, says Nieminen.

“If the customer has, for example, taken out a loan to pay for housing rights and has incurred extra interest costs, we will reimburse that.”

However, the index increase for the housing right fee collected in excess is not paid to everyone, which some residents consider unfair. One of the residents says that a class action is now under consideration.