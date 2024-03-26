Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/26/2024 – 10:51

Brazilian families' spending on Housing went from an increase of 0.14% in February to an increase of 0.19% in March, a positive contribution of 0.03 percentage points to the Broad National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA- 15) of this month, reported the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The IPCA-15 rate was 0.36% in March compared to 0.78% in February.

Electricity remained stable (0.00%), as well as water and sewage rates (0.00%).

Condominium prices rose 0.73%, and residential rent increased 0.14%.

Piped gas fell by 0.35%, due to tariff adjustments, from February 1st, in Rio de Janeiro, with an average reduction of 1.30%, and in Curitiba, a reduction of 2.29%.