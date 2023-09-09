Mr. von Lackum, as a large housing group, you rent out 167,000 apartments in Germany with fairly low rents. Many things are becoming more expensive. Will rents rise significantly?

Jan Hauser Editor in business, responsible for real estate.

Absolutely!

How high?

In the first half of the year we increased rents by an average of 4.3 percent to 6.50 euros per square meter. However, it must be taken into account that an increase of 0.8 percent comes from the rent adjustment of the subsidized stocks, which only takes place every three years. Building materials have become almost 30 percent more expensive in the last two years alone. But the most important thing for our business is the sharp increase in interest rates from less than one percent to 4 percent for ten-year financing. We not only have strong cost pressure in the housing market, but at the same time we also have a growing excess demand. This means that rents will continue to rise significantly in the future. . .