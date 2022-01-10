Housing “For your own safety” – Even residents can no longer access their cage warehouses in a Helsinki housing company

Cage burglary harasses the residents of Helsinki’s apartment buildings. It is difficult to catch the culprit burglary agents without surveillance cameras on the premises.

Ongoing intrusions and fear of unauthorized overnight stays cut off the camel’s back. The housing company, located on Vaasankatu, Helsinki’s formerly infamous and later middle-class party street, came up with a special solution.

The cage depots in the attic of the housing company can no longer be accessed freely, but the maintenance company goes twice a week to open an egg lock the size of a fist in Metallvoi, which has been severely twisted and badly twisted.

“Vaasankatu is what it is, but maybe better than its reputation,” comments the housing company’s property manager Jan Lillja.

The arrangement has been discussed over the years, but the majority of investors have wanted to stick to the practice.

“For my own safety. When [vuokralaiselle] says that why this solution has been made, people have understood well. ”

A few exceptions have been made to the practice: if, due to the small size of the apartment, residents have had to keep sports equipment in constant use in the attic, for example, they may have been given their own key.

The twice-weekly cage warehouse was opened before Lillja’s property management times. He has worked for a housing association for six years.

“Three to four years ago there was an attic break. I don’t know how to get in there. It was never known who it was, the police did not investigate them. ”

Cage stores are the cornerstones of Finnish apartment building. At the same time, they have become a nuisance for housing companies, as common storage facilities are a great target for burglars.

In order to prevent thefts, housing companies have come up with quite wild solutions.

“In some individual housing companies, the use of the premises has been restricted, for example, so that there is no access to the warehouses at night,” says the Helsinki KH property manager. Ari Timonen.

The means of restricting Jämeri that Timonen has heard about was in a housing company, which could only be accessed by retrieving the key from the maintenance company.

If at worst, you can only get to your own cage closet two days a week, as in a housing company on Vaasankatu, have cage stocks completely lost their relevance?

According to Timonen, this is not the case.

“As a rule, cage storages can be used completely normally. Burglary occurs from time to time and in some housing associations. ”

You enter the storage rooms with both a burglary and a key. So it can also be a resident of the house. A crowbar or hacksaw is typically introduced at that stage at the latest, when you need to get rid of the cage storage lock.

Toni Jalovaara’s cage warehouse was broken into a few years ago, but no significant property ended up on the thief’s journey at that time.

Helsinki In Pasila Trio, a housing company located in Pasila, cage-breaking breaks began to appear when the old key system became replicable.

Chairman of the Board of the Housing Company Toni Jalovaaran according to which no actual breaking wave has been seen in the house. The most recent burglary occurred in Christmas 2020.

The property seized by the thieves has been random and often quite worthless, Jalovaara says. The biggest bad thing he sees is that the premises of the housing association have been visited without permission at all.

“Even if there are no direct costs to the person or the housing association, this creates a general feeling of insecurity. Every resident will feel that I have been harmed here. ”

Jalovaara’s own cage warehouse was also opened a few years ago. What the thieves took with them was eventually overshadowed.

Cage burglary can be compared in part to bicycle thefts: they occur at a steady pace, property is usually protected with a lock, and the value of lost property ranges from tens to a few tons.

The unifying factor is also the fact that a large part of the individual breaking gigs remain so-called dark, ie the factor is not clear from them.

Criminal Commissioner Sampo Suomala The Helsinki police confirm the phenomenon.

“They may go dark if there is no surveillance camera image or the perpetrator is not caught in the blood.”

According to Suomala, there are also cases where there have been strong doubts about a particular person.

“But it requires strong evidence if not caught. Those who are usually caught have a criminal history. ”

Typically, those who break into cage depots may have committed petty crimes. The background may be, for example, drug addiction, for the financing of which small items are stolen.

About burglary Despite this, the housing company’s cage warehouses in Pasila have been in active use at all times.

The housing association also discussed the acquisition of surveillance cameras. At the same time, the cameras would have provided additional security for the courtyard. In the end, however, the housing association decided to abandon the camera project, as it would have been difficult to organize the implementation of surveillance in terms of privacy.

“We found it easier to go without,” says Jalovaara.

Instead, a new locking system was changed to the housing association in the early winter. The decision was also influenced by other things, such as the fact that the locks in the housing association were already at the end of their life cycle.

At the same time, the new locks provide additional security for the basement storage facilities.