The leader of online rental platforms, Airbnb, pledged on Monday that the announcements of “Entire dwellings rented for short periods are registered with the local authorities”, from’ “April or June” in Paris, Lyon and Bordeaux, then “In the second semester”, for Lille, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Strasbourg and Toulouse. The company also announces the establishment of a “Online counter”, on which municipalities can find “Data on the activity of furnished tourist rentals, collection of the tourist tax” and report problematic ads. These measures should help cities enforce the limit of 120 rental days allowed per year. On the other hand, Airbnb will continue to offer rentals of “Medium and long term” online, even if the accommodation does not have a registration number … These announcements follow a call to order on Friday from the Ministry of Housing, and come in a context of falling short-term rentals. C. B.