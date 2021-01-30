The solution to the problem of homelessness seems obvious, to give home to those who need it. What is perhaps not so obvious is what the model proposes Housing First (which in Spanish means “housing first”): to give home to homeless people without charging them rent. However, it is the main trend in this area, with proven success in some countries. For example, Finland, which has reduced the homeless population by more than 35%. The priority: to house the people who have been on the street the longest, the most deteriorated, the most chronic.

The housing problem is endemic in Spain: high rents, little public housing and diminishing social coverage, unemployment, evictions and people whose last option is to squat. There are around 40,000 homeless people across the country, according to Caritas, and more than three million empty flats. The situation is likely to worsen in the near future, with the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The extent of Housing First could alleviate it. The model emerged in New York in the early 1990s, by the hand of psychologist Sam Tsemberis and others, who observed that the model of care did not work: homeless people returned to the streets after going through various institutions. Since then, it has spread across the planet. “Solutions focused on housing, not just the Housing First, they began to arrive in Spain in the mid-1990s ”, explains sociologist Pedro Cabrera, a professor at the Pontifical University of Comillas, and an expert on homelessness and social exclusion. “There are more and more people who understand the need for these solutions, beyond the collective ones such as hostels and others, heirs to the deposits of medieval beggars”, he says. Not only the associations are betting, but also the public administrations. “Especially in large cities where the problem is concentrated and there is a more organized action, but also in some autonomous regions, such as the Basque Country and Navarra”, adds Cabrera.

Juan Carlos Jiménez, 53, was born into a poor family in the Lavapiés neighborhood (Madrid). “In our corrala there was no bathroom, only one toilet for each floor, so I went to the public showers in Embajadores. They were made of rusty iron and cockroaches came out ”, he says. It was the seventies. As an adult, he returned to using those public showers, now modernized. Poverty persisted. Jiménez was expelled from the construction sector due to the 2008 crisis and fell on the streets for six years: a victim of robberies, depression, collecting scrap metal, drinking to cope with the penalties. His alcoholism lasted until 2016. “I got drunk on New Year’s Eve and then I quit,” he recalls.

After going through rehabilitation, he came into contact, on the recommendation of the Social Samur, with the Realidades Association. Since that year he lives in an apartment Housing First, ceded to the association by the Madrid City Council, precisely in Lavapiés, in another corrala that Jiménez knows from his childhood. “When I was a child I always wanted to live here,” he recalls. Life takes many turns.

The direct route to relocate the homeless has not traditionally been the preferred one. “Instead, a staircase system has been practiced: the person has to go through shelters and centers until, in theory, they get to reintegrate”, explains José Manuel Caballol, general director of Hogar Sí, an entity that manages 400 flats in regime of Housing First in Spain (on many occasions in collaboration with the Provivienda association). “The ladder system seldom works,” adds Caballol. While the model Housing First it serves as a basis for people to step up and gain momentum to start a new life. Or, simply, so that they live what they have with dignity.

They don’t ask Jiménez for anything in return, no money, no conditions. It is a spacious and austere apartment, its occupant does not have many things: a couple of sofas, a TV, a table. But he has a home. “The washing machine is the most important thing, to be able to be clean,” he says, “and to be able to sleep peacefully” (according to the Hatento observatory, 47% of people on the streets have suffered assaults). Living in that house he has managed to see life differently, to train and have certain work experiences, for example, in a public library. “I have managed to do things that I could not do before, achieve stability,” says Jiménez. “Now I want to go to my town, work and leave this apartment to someone who needs it more.”

A help to get off the street

It’s not just the house that matters. “A natural path for other people, to train, to work, to try to carry out their projects, is almost impossible for a homeless person,” says Raúl Izquierdo, director of social support for the Realidades Association. “Here they have the support of social workers who ask them about their objectives and who, step by step, help them.” Addiction, mental health or other problems do not prevent access to housing. “You just have to be determined to take the step and show commitment to the meetings and paperwork that have to be carried out,” adds Izquierdo. In the event that a coexistence problem arises, mediation is also exercised.

How is it justified, in a commercialized and competitive world, to give someone a house without paying rent? Several arguments are offered. “The first is to help people who need it, of course,” explains José Aniorte, councilor for the Area of ​​Families, Equality and Social Welfare of the Madrid City Council, involved in the Housing First. “But from an economic point of view, in the medium term, it is cheaper,” he explains. Having people on the street is not free, but quite the opposite: the institutions pay for shelters, medical assistance, emergencies, social care, police control, jails … “We are experiencing a profound change in model,” says the councilor.

It doesn’t always work. “One problem is that in Spain there is hardly any public housing and it is difficult to find housing for this purpose in the private market”, explains Laura Guijarro, professor at the seminar of Housing First from the Open University of Catalonia (UOC). “Furthermore, it may happen that the person is unable to manage loneliness, that they come into conflict with the neighborhood, or that their mental or consumption problems intensify. Social services are not always what is needed ”. Even so, says the expert, it is a very successful model. The Hogar Sí entity reports a success rate of 96%, when it is considered successful that the person does not leave the house to return to the street. The Housing First Europe project has reported rates of 97% in Amsterdam, 94% in Copenhagen, 98% in Vienna or 92% in Glasgow. Typically, the success rate is above 85%.

“I never thought that someone would help me like this”

Carmen (she prefers not to give her last name) has a long history of homelessness: she fled her home at the age of 12 as a victim of violence and spent 30 years on the street, sleeping at the entrance to bank branches. The violence did not stop: “In the street they beat me, even for two euros, and raped me,” he says. The life expectancy of a homeless person can be reduced by up to 30 years, according to the Ministry of Health. For five years, Carmen has lived with her partner, whom she met on the street, in an apartment Housing First of the Hogar Sí organization in a northern Madrid neighborhood, in a community setting, with a bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom. A social worker visits her frequently to inquire about her problems and progress.

“They gave me the keys on my birthday,” she recalls excitedly, “I never thought someone would help me like this. Now I can go clean and safe, I feel protected, I go to the doctor, sometimes I wake up and I don’t believe it. My house is my life ”.