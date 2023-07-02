Housing fair | “Waste room” makes a return to Finnish homes – These are the seven trends of the housing fair

This year’s housing fair area is special because the sea can be seen from the windows of all the small houses.

What will emerge at this summer’s housing fair? HS gathered together the most interesting phenomena and objects.

This year’s The housing fair destination Kuningattarenranta is located on the shore of Loviisanlahti, about a kilometer from the center of Loviisa.

On the opposite side, you can see the old town of Loviisa from the 18th century and the beautiful ridge landscape. A floating pedestrian bridge allows you to go from the fairgrounds directly through the old town to the center of Loviisa.