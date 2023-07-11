Housing fair | The Merenranta family moves from Helsinki to a small town – “We started questioning how we want to live”

Tiina-Josefina and Julius Merenranta are building their first house in Loviisa. Now they share their tips for those considering building.

Coastal pines there is a serene green house in the shadow of the steep slope. The bright light of a summer day filters through the treetops. Down on the beach, the waves crash ashore.

Time seems to have stopped for a moment.

“The plot captured our hearts immediately,” says someone sitting on the yard steps Tiina-Josefina Merenranta.

Spouse Julius Merenranta nod.

Trees provide protection and privacy. The low house sinks into the landscape, but from the top of the slope there is a view of the sea bay.

The couple is building a house for the first time.

It has been an experience that they could not fully prepare for.

“This has been a difficult year. I am really proud that we have been able to do this,” says Tiina-Josefina Merenranta.

The couple leaves the yard largely in its natural state. Stairs made of wood composite lead down from the terrace to the beach. My own pier is perhaps coming later.

Building site is in Loviisa, but the couple lives with their small child and dog an hour’s drive away in Helsinki.

The impending move away from the capital region was an easy decision. Tiina-Josefina Merenranta’s family roots are in Loviisa and the couple spent a lot of time in the city during the corona years.

“We began to question how we want to live our everyday lives. We wanted a calmer rhythm of life,” says Tiina-Josefina Merenranta.

A more peaceful life is already looming ahead. However, the construction period has been hectic.

Sometimes Julius Merenranta has done remote work at a construction site. At times, at home in Helsinki, the couple has had to make decisions on the phone without going to the construction site to see what exactly it is about.

“Things have been sorted out sometimes in a hurry and as parents of a small child, also quite tired. It has sometimes been about coping at the limit,” says Tiina-Josefina Merenranta.

Construction has brought surprises.

The biggest challenge for the couple was to find professionals with whom communication goes smoothly and a common “common language” can be found.

“That’s what you hope for when you’re the payer, to stay up-to-date on everything,” summarizes Julius Merenranta.

I had to learn a lot of new vocabulary.

“Overnight you should become a professional in the construction industry and know the size and composition of a crown stone or other nibble information based on just a series of numbers”, Julius Merenranta illustrates the surprising problems that come before a first-timer.

Everything has been resolved so far.

His advice to anyone planning to build is this: take a professional with you right from the start, to whom you dare to ask stupid questions, and learn to read blueprints yourself.

“Then you can check the essentials and notice if something is missing.”

Tiina-Josefina Merenranta encourages leaving room for flexibility in the construction budget. He and Julius Merenranta asked the architect for an estimate of the horror budget and proceeded based on that. You should either estimate the expenses on the upper end or leave a fair amount of so-called extra money in the budget.

“It seems that every time I discuss construction with another builder, everyone has exceeded the budget. Construction is easier when you don’t have to panic about whether you have enough money, but you have flexibility,” says Tiina-Josefina Merenranta.

HS visited the house in mid-June, when the construction work was nearing completion. A small atrium terrace will be created on the back yard side of the house. You can see the sea from the large windows.

Soon The seaside home gets its residents.

The green color of the house harmonizes with the needles of the yard pines. They chose the color based on a small model piece and a test painting.

“It’s quite exciting to look at such a small piece of model and try to decide on the basis of it what kind of facade color is good,” says Julius Merenranta.

The green color scheme is also repeated in the kitchen cabinets. The interior ceilings, on the other hand, have light-hole panels made of heat-treated pine.

Beaches like the style of the 1950s and 1960s. Separately, they mention the Austrian-American architect Richard Neutra and a Finnish architect Viljo Revell.

“The Didrichsen Art Museum is one of our favorite buildings in Helsinki architecturally,” says Julius Merenranta, referring to the building designed by Revell.

The atmosphere of the same decades has been sought for the seaside home. The house has a small atrium terrace and the roof is quite flat. In the interior, the couple combines old designer furniture with new ones.

Among their most cherished treasures are Ilmari Tapiovaara designed by Fanett chairs from the 1950s. They get around the dining table.

Seasides like timelessness. Their purpose is that the building year of the house cannot be immediately guessed from the facade.

The idea of ​​a ready-made house has helped the couple get through the construction period.

“It’s been surprising how stressed I get about this project when I’m in Helsinki, but every time I get here on site, this landscape in itself calms me down,” says Tiina-Josefina Merenranta.

The kitchen of the house called Cabin Havsstrand has a green color scheme.