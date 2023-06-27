Housing fair | Miss Finland 1988 Nina Björnström-Lehtonen surprises with her new home – This is a detached house built with dogs in mind

Three black ones the poodle is cooling off on the gray floor.

A picturesque seascape opens out from the huge windows.

Soon this will be the home of Madden, Macy and Fiona. And of course their people too.

Nina Björnström-Lehtonen, Tomi Lehtonen and their youngest child’s spacious and serene stone house is designed with dog life in mind.

Björnström-Lehtonen has been breeding miniature poodles for 40 years.

The family wanted to make the new home timeless and easy to live in. Dog-friendly solutions are part of the whole.

The white Villa Havet house rises on the shore of Loviisanlahti next to the breakwater. The couple only applied for this plot because they wanted a single-level detached house by the sea. Their purpose is to make the house a home for the rest of their lives.

Villa Havet – in the house, small dogs don’t slip on the floors. The grayish surface under the steps is resin.

It is easy to clean away the damage of both puppies and old dogs.

“In addition, it is pleasant for dogs to walk on it, and even an old dog can easily get up from lying down,” says Björnström-Lehtonen.

The 12-year-old dog Fiona’s paws hold well on the resin floor. Not having a list makes life with dogs easier.

Björnström-Lehtos usually has one or two litters a year, and the little dogs are allowed to romp all over the house. In the old home, the door and skirting boards have been left in the teeth of the puppies exploring the world, so the new home is completely without moldings.

In addition to the choice of flooring, the absence of frames is made possible by sliding doors hidden inside the walls and hidden hinge solutions for traditional interior doors.

Not being listed requires careful follow-up. There is no way to hide unevenness and ragged edges.

“We have been able to use packages and paint with the doors to make them neat,” says Björnström-Lehtonen.

Nina Björnström-Lehtonen is known as the winner of the 1988 Miss Finland competition. He breeds black miniature poodles. 2-year-old Macy in her arms. The combing prevents hair from getting into the dog's eyes or mouth.

Maddie and Macy are show dogs. Fiona is already retired. The fur of poodles is demanding to care for, which has been taken into account in the design of the home.

There is a grooming room in the house. There is a figure of a poodle in the sliding door and a bunch of big trophies in the cupboard. Many of them are decorated with the letter combination BIS, which comes from the English words Best in Show. It means the most beautiful dog in the entire show.

8-year-old Madde has been successful in shows. “For the past five years, he has been Finland’s number one poodle”, says Björnström-Lehtonen about his own breed. There is going to be a big picture of Madde on the wall in the grooming room.

In the middle of the room there is an adjustable table, on which the dog is raised during the grooming.

“The dogs are also supposed to spend the night here. Blackout curtains will be here for them,” says Björnström-Lehtonen.

There are speakers on the ceiling, from which Björnström-Lehtonen can listen to music or an audio book while working on the dogs’ fur.

“Making an exhibition trim takes at least three hours.”

The room has a door to the yard, so that loose hair can be sprayed outside.

The interior doors of the house are without mouldings. They are tinted to the same color as the walls. When HS visited the house in June, the trimming room was still being finished.

In summer the dogs are supposed to be allowed outside in the yard from morning to evening. That’s why the yard is surrounded by a black metal fence from everywhere except the seashore.

The family discussed the appearance of the fence with their neighbors.

“We share one fence with them. We asked them for their opinion and implemented the fence according to their wishes,” says Björnström-Lehtonen.

On the side of the house facing the sea, there are three large sliding glass doors that lead to the terrace. Two of them are in the kitchen and one in the master bedroom. In summer, the doors can be left open and the living areas continue to open air.

There will be a lawn in the yard, on which the trio of dogs can run. In addition, natural blueberries will be moved to the yard with the municipality. Bush blueberries are also planned to be planted.

In the old home, the dogs are used to the taste of berries.

“Dogs are specialized in eating blueberries. When they have emptied the wild blueberry bushes, the bush blueberry season begins.”

Blueberries are bought for the new yard so that the dogs can keep their old habits.

Nina Björnström-Lehtonen and Tomi Lehtonen wanted timeless solutions for their home. Tomi has participated diligently in the construction work. Among other things, he has polished the surface of the terrace. The resin floor continues to the outdoor spaces.

In the yard, the proximity of the water brings its own excitement. At the time of the interview in June, the situation was that the dogs had ventured onto the pier, but had not gone swimming. Björnström-Lehtonen is watching how the situation develops.

However, poodles are primarily water-retrieving hunting dogs.

The color scheme of the house is calm. The surfaces are available in white, gray and black. Choosing the light shade of the walls took Nina Björnström-Lehto’s time. He considered the options together with the interior designer and painted a lot of model pieces. In the end, a cold and slightly gray tone was chosen as the color. “It fits the floors,” says Björnström-Lehtonen.

Dogs the washing place can be found in the utility room. However, it’s not about the sink on the floor, but the wide black basin, which is embedded in the worktop of the utility room. The material has been chosen on the basis that dogs do not slip.

“I didn’t take the kura pool because our dogs are small. Otherwise, I would be at floor level myself and it would take a toll on me,” says Björnström-Lehtonen.

He thinks that Madde, Macy and Fiona will stay pretty in their places in the pool. So far, the triplets have been bathed in a baby bathtub raised over their feet.

Inside, dogs are allowed to romp everywhere. Durability and washability have influenced the choice of furniture.

“The dogs are just domestic dogs, even though they are show dogs,” says Björnström-Lehtonen. At the housing fair, the house displays the kind of interior that she and her husband Tomi Lehtonen will move into with their son and dogs after the fair.

“Dogs like to jump on the dining room chairs. This color and material make it possible,” says Björnström-Lehtonen and touches the black design chair.

The legs of the chair are metal. The sticks could end up in the puppies’ teeth.

Dogs are also welcome on the light gray sofa. They jump there nimbly.

“These guys love climbing. The sofa covers are replaceable.”

Björnström-Lehtos has already purchased another gray set and moss green velvet covers.

“I think those green ones are suitable for autumn and Christmas. We’ll see.”