Housing | Every Finnish home has the same smell, say those who moved to Finland from abroad – These things in our apartments are surprising

Five people who moved to Finland tell us what they think about Finnish homes and our ways of living. There are solutions that strike a chord, and one of them is the bidet shower. And why are Marimekko patterns so expensive and yet popular?

Heidi Moisio HS

2:00 am

Kun A villager enters a Finnish home for a visit, he is first offered wool socks from a large basket.

Maybe because there are so few carpets on the floors that the toes get cold easily. This is what someone who moved to Finland from Norway thinks a couple of years ago Christopher Myrdal.

“In Norway, the floors are lined with carpets,” he explains.