Housing Espoo designed a state-of-the-art residential area in the middle of the forest – This is a dream that has lost its wings after 14 years of construction

The big field is becoming something completely different than it should be, but it is still very dear to its residents.

Grocery and a seal on the corner of the oyster. Unobtrusive unfinished construction sites.

Suurpello was to become the eye of Espoo: a city of the future utilizing modern technology, where work and everyday life are close to each other and daily chores can be taken care of at the touch of a button.

However, the opposite happened.

In 2020, two types of stories will be told about Suurpello. A story of failure and a story of success.

To understand the first, one has to go back in time.

Yet 20 years ago this area was untouched forest and meadow. The nearest settlement was found a few kilometers from Hentta.

At the beginning of the 2000s, the city of Espoo began to outline a new kind of residential area on top of the meadow. The intention was to seamlessly combine living and working.

Offices of companies, especially Nokia, were to come to the large field. There was a desire for work to be flexible and for everyday life to be effortless: services could be obtained by ordering online. They would be delivered to a compartment in a residential building, and your own workstation could be set up in remote workstations in a residential area.

A water sports park, a covered restaurant street, a local food market and a fast track were also planned for the large field. The population was to become international experts. An underground waste pipe keeping rats at a distance was selected as the waste system.

But then something happened.

The success of Nokia, which first promised to be the locomotive in the region, collapsed and it withdrew from the project. It was also followed by large construction companies and real estate investors.

At the same time, the liquefaction of the soil made construction difficult. Construction was more expensive than expected, especially, when Espoo required underground parking garages for residential buildings.

There were no offices or jobs in the large field.

Getting services to a residential area without jobs is difficult, says Suurpello’s project manager Pekka Vikkula.

Eventually Espoo began to build a very ordinary Espoo suburb from Suurpello.

In 2015, 2,300 inhabitants lived in Suurpello, and they were served by the container Siwa transferred from Suomenlinna to the area. According to Vikkula, getting to the area was difficult at the time.

Now a larger grocery store has been set up to serve the 4,000 inhabitants of Suurpello. The small mall also has one pizzeria and one restaurant. There is still no café in the area.

During the construction of the large field, the world has changed a lot. New residential areas and offices will no longer be built in the Helsinki metropolitan area along rail links. The large field is relying on rubber bike traffic. From here it is about a couple of kilometers to the nearest metro station.

The end of the interest of the business world can also be seen in Suupello as a slowdown in construction. The area has now been built for 14 years and will be built for a long time to come.

However, according to Vikkula, there is nothing exceptional about this.

“Yes, for example, Kera will build a little faster. But there are already many things ready: company locations, status and tracks. ”

The construction of the large field will continue for a long time.­

What kind Then the big field is finally coming?

The biggest challenges are related to the development of the region.

A downtown block planned for the heart of Suurpello, which, if implemented, could have solved several problems that plague the area, failed due to the bankruptcy of the construction company in early spring. Now the construction of the key area is again almost at the starting point.

The view in the middle of the area is still a little inconsolable: the main street is cut off by a huge sand field, on the edges of which hangs construction waste and household rubbish. The adjacent plot filled with water is fenced. There are hairdressers on the stone legs, not much else.

There have also been problems with a state-of-the-art waste system. According to residents, the hatch in the tube is so small that a fully packed bag will not fit inside. As a result, garbage bags are left outside the hatches, and both rats are interested.

Nature can be found in Suurpello nearby. Soil wateriness made construction difficult and made it significantly more expensive than expected.­

Area the problems are just down the main street, says the chairman of the Suurpelto Society Eira Mononen.

A final solution to the sand field is still impossible to implement, as new construction sites are still expected on the outskirts of the area.

“I understand that if construction is coming to this, then it makes sense to wait for it to be completed and put the area in order only then. But it is quite unfortunate when people transport garbage and furniture and other things here, ”Mononen says.

According to Vikkula, a temporary solution is planned for the sand field.

“We’ve been wondering how it could be considered alive and nice. We have considered both an outside parking company and fencing the area out of parking and planting flowers there. So flowers or parking spaces, ”says Vikkula.

Incomplete will continue in Suurpello for many years to come, as construction will continue. The large field is believed to be ready in 10-15 years. The population is set to grow from the current 4,000 to closer to 8,000.

It will also take some time to complete the most important parts of Suurpello.

“The truth is that it will probably take at least five years or more to get buildings around the main street,” Vikkula says.

But then there is that second story about Suurpello. A story of success.

Although Suurpello did not become the area planned, it is very dear to many of its residents. The atmosphere in the region is praised as international, communal and diverse.

Although the views on the main street are bleak in places, you will find comfortable modern construction just around the corner. Finishing the street areas with natural stone separates the area from cheap concrete suburban construction, and nature can be found everywhere nearby.

The Suurpelto Society also has an understanding approach to unfinished business. It is part of the construction of a new residential area, the club chairman thinks Eira Mononen.

“Surely there are no areas that could be built at once?”

Project manager In Vikkula’s opinion, the area does not end up very different from the original plan.

“The problem has been caused by the fact that the office building was left out, but I don’t see that the vision of the area has changed horribly. It is still a rather loose residential area on the edge of a green area. One can still talk about the garden city. From every block you can get to the green area almost directly. ”

The same improvement of services is still being sought by zoning more than just housing in the area.

What According to Vikkula, other things besides housing should still be open.

According to Vikkula, any commercial space in Suurpelto will not be taken in, but a large retail unit, sports services or production activities would be welcome. There will be no offices in Suurpelto, that is clear.

“If we could just get some activity there, then we could start creating an image, and other actors would follow suit. It could be something ecological, physical or close to nature. One that supports the character of the area and the interests of the residents. ”