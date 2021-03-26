Friday, March 26, 2021
Housing Do you live too cramped? Tell HS about your experiences

March 26, 2021
HS collects readers ’stories about living in the metropolitan area.

26.3. 13:55

Are you experiencingthat your apartment is too small for you and your family? So do you live too cramped?

We are talking about cramped living in the metropolitan area. Tell us about your situation. We are looking for stories about all kinds of life situations. Is your family big? Do you live with other people for a reason related to your work or study situation? Has a change in your life situation forced you to change?

In addition to the question form, answers can be sent by e-mail to [email protected]

.
