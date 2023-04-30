Sunday, April 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing disputes | The family bought their dream home in Espoo – First the strange symptoms started, then mold was discovered and that was just the beginning

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Housing disputes | The family bought their dream home in Espoo – First the strange symptoms started, then mold was discovered and that was just the beginning

Susanna Makaroff was disappointed by how alone they as a family were left with the home. When the money started to run out, they would have needed help from social welfare. That was prevented by Susanna’s entrepreneurship. Picture: Anna Huovinen / HS

Susanna Makaroff’s family bought a dream townhouse in Espoo. It was soon revealed that the apartment had an extensive mold and microbe problem. Years of legal battle followed, at the end of which the Makaroffs moved back to their former home.

Half a million A terraced home in the euro value range even seemed too good to be true.

The impression was already made by the tastefully renovated atrium yard, where the boxwoods formed a perfect arrangement around the terrace with white pebbles.

#Housing #disputes #family #bought #dream #home #Espoo #strange #symptoms #started #mold #discovered #beginning

See also  Everyday food Kuhataco is an easy everyday luxury food - Try these three recipes to get a delicious fish meal in an instant
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The coronation of King Carlos III will go down in HISTORY amid family scandals

The coronation of King Carlos III will go down in HISTORY amid family scandals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result