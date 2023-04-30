Housing disputes | The family bought their dream home in Espoo – First the strange symptoms started, then mold was discovered and that was just the beginning

Susanna Makaroff was disappointed by how alone they as a family were left with the home. When the money started to run out, they would have needed help from social welfare. That was prevented by Susanna’s entrepreneurship.

Susanna Makaroff’s family bought a dream townhouse in Espoo. It was soon revealed that the apartment had an extensive mold and microbe problem. Years of legal battle followed, at the end of which the Makaroffs moved back to their former home.

Half a million A terraced home in the euro value range even seemed too good to be true.

The impression was already made by the tastefully renovated atrium yard, where the boxwoods formed a perfect arrangement around the terrace with white pebbles.