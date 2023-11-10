Friday, November 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing | Detached house for less than 200,000 euros in the capital region – HS listed affordable small houses

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Housing | Detached house for less than 200,000 euros in the capital region – HS listed affordable small houses

HS gathered the small houses for sale in the capital region by region on a map. It shows where the cheapest houses are for sale.

Provided would like to own a detached house in the capital region, the cheapest is in the north-east and north.

With the help of data obtained from the Oikotie Asunnot online service, HS found out which areas of the main region are the cheapest for buyers of single-family houses, and which are the most expensive.

#Housing #Detached #house #euros #capital #region #listed #affordable #small #houses

See also  The United States imposed sanctions against a number of Belarusians
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ufouria: The Saga 2, release date for the Nintendo Switch and PC versions

Ufouria: The Saga 2, release date for the Nintendo Switch and PC versions

Recommended

No Result
View All Result