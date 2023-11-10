Housing | Detached house for less than 200,000 euros in the capital region – HS listed affordable small houses

HS gathered the small houses for sale in the capital region by region on a map. It shows where the cheapest houses are for sale.

Provided would like to own a detached house in the capital region, the cheapest is in the north-east and north.

With the help of data obtained from the Oikotie Asunnot online service, HS found out which areas of the main region are the cheapest for buyers of single-family houses, and which are the most expensive.