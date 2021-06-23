Housing costs Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat is the most expensive city for foreign workers, Hong Kong fell second

The high cost level in Ashgabat is explained by the economic crisis in Turkmenistan, which has led to hyperinflation and food shortages.

23.6. 22:13

Turkmenistan the capital Ashgabat is the most expensive city for foreign workers, says a consulting company Mercer’s report.

The matter was reported, among other things BBC and CNN.

The study compared 209 cities based on the cost of housing, transport, food and entertainment. The purpose of the annual survey is to help companies and governments determine the wages of their employees who go abroad.

The top spots on the list are often large business centers. However, the high cost level in Ashgabat is explained by the economic crisis in Turkmenistan, which has led to hyperinflation and food shortages. The country is highly dependent on natural gas exports to Russia, and the low level of natural gas prices has been one of the causes of the economic crisis.

Last in Ashgabat ranked second on the list.

Hong Kong took the lead. Now Hong Kong is second on the list.

Third place goes to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which suffered a staggering 45th place from last year. Lebanon’s recession, exacerbated by, inter alia, the coronavirus pandemic and The explosion in the port of Beirut in August last year.

Like Hong Kong, most of the top of the list are large business centers. In fourth place is Tokyo, fifth in Zurich and sixth in Shanghai. Singapore is in seventh place. In addition to Zurich, there are two other Swiss cities among the ten most expensive cities: Geneva as the eighth and Bern as the tenth.

Helsinki is ranked 56th on the list. Last year, Helsinki reached 74th place. Of the Nordic cities, Copenhagen was ranked highest, 16th. Oslo, just before Helsinki, was 55th and Stockholm 72nd.