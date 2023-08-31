The party of low monthly payments is definitely over for many homeowners. The bite that an owner-occupied home takes out of income has risen sharply in a year. Anyone who buys a house now or is stuck with a new mortgage interest has lost a quarter of that income to housing costs.

A year ago, the monthly mortgage, municipal charges such as the property tax, and the notional rental value only took up around fifteen percent of an average income, according to figures released today by Calcasa, a company in the field of housing market data. In some municipalities, such as Wassenaar, Bergen in North Holland, Oirschot and Putten, housing costs even rise to about a third of the average income — and then the bill for gas, water and electricity has still to fall on the mat.

30 percent

In general, it is considered wise if a household does not spend more than 30 percent of its income on housing costs. In some municipalities, the percentage spent on housing costs is already higher on average. Many municipalities in Groningen and Friesland are just below the national average, as are the Kop van Noord-Holland, the south of Limburg and — strikingly — the municipality of Lelystad. See also Infotainment in the Kia EV 6: Just make a plan

However, the national average of 24 percent is not a record, according to the Calcasa figures: around the turn of the century and on the eve of the 2008 housing market crisis, an even larger share of income was spent on housing costs.

Mortgage interest

The level we are at now is even fairly normal, says Calcasa CEO Tijs Pellemans. “The reason for the sharp rise in the past year is that mortgage interest has risen considerably, to just over 4 percent. We have not been used to that for a long time: you should actually say that the past ten years have been extreme, and it is now returning to normal.”

The higher interest rates should also ease some of the pressure on the housing market. As far as Pellemans is concerned, the problem lies mainly in the supply: the number of homes put up for sale in the past quarter was almost half lower than a year earlier. See also Oil export tax is "worrying", says Shell boss - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Seven times over

For those who, as homeowners, are still shocked by the recent dip in house prices, there is good news: in the housing market, persistence is finally winning — and quite a bit. Since the early 1990s, homes in all municipalities in the Netherlands have become worth at least four times as much, according to the Calcasa figures.

For those living in the east of Brabant, or around Arnhem and Nijmegen, or in the province of Utrecht, it has been even thicker, where the average home value has even increased more than sixfold. But in the end no one comes close to Amsterdam, where the houses were still worth 80,000 euros (converted) thirty years ago. Now that is almost six tons, more than seven times as much. See also "A bit tragic", says Janja about meme criticizing Zanin