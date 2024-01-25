Housing | “Cornerstone of well-being” – the secret of a good life can be seen in the small house areas of Northern Helsinki

What makes people take root in the small house areas of North Helsinki? The researchers have important things to say about what should be learned from these areas in Helsinki's urban planning.

Is it The secret to a good life found in Helsinki's small housing estates?

They don't want to move out of Pirkkola, Paloheinä and Maununneva. HS told on Wednesday about the city's recent study, according to which it is exactly these areas of North Helsinki with small houses that are being settled.

We asked researchers what makes people stay. And what could be learned from this in urban planning?

In a certain during the life stage, moving from one area to another decreases, environmental psychologist and professor of land use planning at Aalto University Marketa Kytta tells. It's when the kids go to school.

Marketa Kytta

According to a study by the City of Helsinki, in addition to the living situation, factors such as their housing stock, location, services, transport connections, and general comfort and safety affect staying in the areas.

Naturally, even in completely new areas, people move more tightly than in older areas with an established urban structure.

Kytta thinks about having fun through physical, mental and social well-being.

He and his groups have studied, for example, everyday exercise. Surprisingly, in a densely built environment, even aged couch potatoes move more than in a more spacious environment.

Similarly, if a person moves from a loosely built area to a denser area, his daily exercise and thus his physical activity will increase. Small house areas like Pirkkola are often examples of spacious construction, some new apartment building areas are the opposite.

On the other hand, in Kytä's opinion, new, compact residential areas have been built in the Helsinki region, but there are no nearby services.

“That closeness alone does not increase well-being. In this case, the disadvantages of compactness are realized but not the benefits.”

According to studies, a resident's mental well-being is increased by, for example, being close to nature. Many are looking for detached houses because of their own yard. On the other hand, good common parks and recreational areas can offer the same experiences to those living in an apartment building.

In the neighborhoods of northern Helsinki, many people have a small house and their own yard with apple trees and berry bushes. Still, all the city's services and transport connections are close by.

“It's a pretty good combination. We live there like in an urban village,” says Kyttä.

According to some residents, Pirkkola's secret is the community spirit of the area. The photo shows the intersection of Papinmäentie and Viidenrajantie.

Of people According to Kytä, less research has been done on relationships between people, i.e. social well-being.

People who have settled down often have more friends and acquaintances in the neighborhood. Those who move out of the area quickly usually do not have time to build as tight networks of people, according to the city's research.

On the other hand, a long-term resident may not be able to get to know the neighbors as enthusiastically if the neighbors change frequently.

People meet each other when they do something everyday together. Kytta agrees with its inventor, the Danish architect Jan Gehlin with.

“The higher the quality of the environment, the longer people stay in various everyday activities. Performance decreases.”

There are 150 wooden houses in Pirkkola, which Sweden donated to Finland during the interim peace.

in Finland hatred towards single-family houses has risen. This is what the professor of urban geography at the University of Helsinki says Mari Vaattovaara.

Although many people dream of a detached house, others think that small house areas destroy nature. Compact housing construction is justified by the fact that it is a sustainable option.

Vaattovaara believes that we have started to think of single-family houses as a problem without having really familiarized ourselves with the ecology, efficiency and sustainability of different areas.

“In the Netherlands, the efficiency of suburban construction can be reached by building small houses. Still, they don't build in parks or forests there, and in a small area live many times the number of people compared to us.”

Mari Vaattovaara

Clothes hazard in my opinion, we Finns are generally too stuck in certain types of houses. We remember apartment buildings and detached houses. We forget terraced houses and semi-detached houses.

His own door is important to him. It comes up repeatedly in studies measuring people's wishes.

In apartment buildings, the resident goes to and from home through several doors, but in the multi-story townhouses popular in the Netherlands, for example, the resident can go directly out of their own door.

“Residents are able to influence their environment in different ways. For example, it's easier to leave something outside the door.”

According to Vaattovaara, you can try to apply the good aspects of small houses in the construction of apartment buildings as well. He suggests, for example, cul-de-sacs and roads that are narrower than the current ones. There could be 3–5 layers.

Although in small house areas you can have fun in Helsinki for a long time, a certain type of living is of course not a direct path to happiness.

“I am a living example of this,” says Marketta Kyttä.

He has lived in Meilahti for 25 years. Some time ago, he started dreaming about moving. In the end, a new apartment was found only twenty meters from the neighboring house. So the area didn't change, although he missed different things from living than before.

In Kytta's opinion, staying in the areas can be enhanced by a diverse range of different apartment types. When the living situation changes and the resident needs, for example, a smaller or bigger home, it is not necessary to leave the residential area.

“One of the cornerstones of well-being is being able to take root in an area and become part of the community.”