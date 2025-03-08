The law cooperatives, an initiative on horseback between purchase and rental, break as one more solution to the housing crisis that suffers Spain and multiply their projects for the coming years, Although they remain far from Vienna or Copenhagen, cities where their profuse implementation helps reduce the price of housing.

Although they have not formed in response to the housing crisis, since they already accumulate more than a decade in the Peninsula, this model has gained prominence in recent months and several groups such as between Patters and Susting Civic wishes to shoot their projects in this next decade and that 2,000 floors of this style are built in the next two years.

These cooperatives explain to Efe José Téllez, a member of communication of the Catalan Sustre Civic, and Nacho García Pedraza, of the Madrid between Patios, “They combine the advantages of the purchase, since the contracts are indefinite, and rent, because the monthly fees to be paid are under the market. “

Residents of this type of housing are the owners of the cooperative, who is always the owner of the houses and is created with an indefinite will, so the model cannot be transformed to obtain private property homes and always still non -profit.

Both Téllez and García Pedraza defend that This model has the capacity to manage a large park, although for this it is necessary that the percentage of this type of housing rises, as in Vienna and Copenhagen, where the public park exceeds 30% of the total.

Sort Civic has 14 finished projects, in which 190 families inhabit, but the forecast for 2027 is that there are 506 families and 22 projects. In total, in Catalonia there are already 67 cooperative housing buildings, with 1,190 homes, although 37 of them -783 homes- are still in the promotion phase.

For its part, Among patios, says García Pedraza, has two finished projects, while waiting to get the ground of a third in the Community of Madrid to insist on this model.

Credits for initial investment, the great claim

They are far from the more than 10,000 projects of this style in Denmark and, for now, the great inconvenience is the initial investment, although the cost is still “much less than the entrance of a floor.”

Téllez insists on the example of other countries that yield public land to help boost this type of projects and emphasize The support received through ‘soft’ credits of the Catalan Institute of Finance and a loan of 31 million euros achieved through the Council of Europe Development Bank.

But “there is still somewhat more structured”, with a clear regulatory framework, financial support “that is not anecdotal” or tax benefits, because if these measures are combined, “it can be reached that cooperatives manage a very high percentage of the park” and that it is “complementary” to the rent or the sale.

For his part, Nacho García Pedraza, tenant of one of Madrid’s projects through Patios, emphasizes that this type of model “Avoid speculation” and help reduce the existing housing emergency.

However, he regrets that in the case of between Patios, located in Madrid, these projects have had to “take out lung”, without aid and that is why they have been in more ‘senior’ profile, but insists that this type of model wants to reach 2,000 housing more in the entire Spanish territory in the next two years.

For the member of between Patios, the key is public support in the granting of land, in support aid and in the tax decrease: “As there is no framework that regulates the assignment of use, and institutions do not know if it is rent or sale, we eat the problems of both“, Highlights.

Vienna and Copenhagen, two examples

In the case of Vienna, there are 211,000 floors of this style and, according to the Viennese City Council itself, These promotions are built by cooperative societies in the construction sector On social initiative, in which you can live through the payment “often of the contribution to financing.”

“The amount of the contribution will depend on the surface of the floor, the age of the floor and its location. When I stop leasing Cooperativa in Vienna, they will return much of your contribution, “reports the City Council itself.

Téllez insists that in these blocks it exists – and also requires – a greater commitment to the neighbors: “There are many decisions that the partners make, such as the quota system or the rehabilitation, but the facilities are also centralized, and the internet or the light are shared, which allows saving at the end of the month.”