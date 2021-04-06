D.he political conflict of objectives between environmental protection and affordable housing has reached a new dimension with the European Green Deal. Apartments with a poor energy balance that become vacant will soon no longer be allowed to be re-let. Germany, too, following the French and Dutch models, will drastically increase the ecological requirements for existing apartments in the coming years. The only problem is: Germany not only has ecological ideals, but also social ones. If the apartment were to be refurbished in order to meet the requirements of the Green Deal, the rent would also have to rise significantly. But that is forbidden with the exception of the modernization levy, and even that is being limited more and more.

The past few years since 2013, when the rent brake 1 was raised on the political stage in the election campaign, only knew one way in the area of ​​tenancy law – more and more requirements in favor of tenants and at the expense of landlords. It didn’t help the tenants, it just harmed them. Unfortunately, this realization will not prevent politicians from constantly tinkering with new regulations in order to give tenants the impression that their concerns are being taken seriously.

The catalog of prohibitions and restrictions is already getting longer from year to year. In the case of new buildings, the ever stricter energetic requirements make the pure construction costs more expensive. With the revision of the Energy Saving Ordinance in 2014, the construction costs per square meter initially rose by 1.7 percent and with the further tightening in 2016 by a further 3.7 percent, calculated on a conservative basis. A study by the Federal Association for Renewable Energies (BEE) speaks of an immediate price increase of around 6 percent per square meter due to energy requirements and a further 3 percent due to higher requirements that are not energy-related.

Neither socially nor ecologically sensible

The ban on misappropriation is now also interpreted in such a way that existing buildings can hardly be demolished and rebuilt in a contemporary way. Originally intended to protect against residential-to-commercial conversion, the ban is now used to prevent new construction and redensification, although these are proven to be two of the most important tools for creating more living space.

On the basis of the ban on misappropriation, many metropolises stipulate that newly built apartments must not be rented more expensively than the old stock or that a certain rent may not be exceeded. That makes the calculation hardly attractive for most stocks. The result: Instead of creating energy- and space-efficient living space for more people, poorly insulated and inefficiently constructed post-war buildings remain in prime locations. This is neither socially nor ecologically sensible, as the CO2 consumption of these buildings is disproportionately high and a lot of floor space is also used for little living space.

We are also observing similar developments in classic tenant protection. The aforementioned rent brake 1, which was celebrated at the end of 2014 as a great achievement by the grand coalition, did not help people in their search for affordable housing. So the rules were tightened. Since the rent brake 2 could hardly help in the high demand housing market in the German metropolises, Berlin was the first city to go it alone to introduce the so-called rent cap. The result is catastrophic: Well-heeled tenants of large old-style apartments in preferred inner-city locations are allowed to lower their rents considerably, even though they in particular can afford high rents. For the tenants of simpler apartments, however, the rent cap had no effects. At the same time, fewer and fewer rental apartments have been offered since the introduction of the rent cap, as owners either offer apartments that have become vacant for sale, rent out to friends or simply leave them empty.

The result of the housing policy of the past few years is a vicious circle of regulations. Every new housing law, which is no good, but has names that are all the more resonant, is followed by another housing law, which is again no good. As with any excessive bureaucracy, housing policy is increasingly attacking the constitutional substance of property ownership. The situation in which an owner is not allowed to renovate an empty apartment, but is also not allowed to rent it out without renovation, may still sound Kafka-esque today. But if the social and ecological ideals are not brought into balance soon, this stalemate threatens the German housing industry.

It will take years before the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Justice find a balancing compromise. The tenants will again have the disadvantage. The supply of apartments will be shortened again and prices will continue to rise.