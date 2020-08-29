Housing company There will be a change in water billing, and you will no longer have to pay for beating a neighbor – however, there is a loophole in the law

Many especially those living in apartment buildings are accustomed to paying for water based on the number of people or area of ​​their apartment. Now comes the change.

In the future, people living in housing companies as well as in right-of-occupancy apartments and rental apartments will pay for water according to use and there will no longer be any need to worry about the neighbor’s water consumption.

Behind it all is the EU directive and the related amendment to the law, which aims to make water consumption more energy efficient and its billing fairer.

“It has been noticed that when water is billed on the basis of metrics according to consumption, people pay more attention to their own use of water,” says the management association’s legal expert Laura Lithenius.

In order for water to be billed according to use, water meters must be installed in the apartments. In addition, the meters must be remotely readable, so that they do not have to be read separately in the apartments.

Amendment of the law is scheduled to take effect in October, but the schedule is unlikely to keep up.

“The situation at the moment is that we have submitted a government proposal to Parliament in June. Since then, nothing has happened due to the parliamentary summer break. I can’t say anything definite about the schedule, ”says the specialist Erika Melkas from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

The change will gradually affect all housing companies. Immediately after its entry into force, the law binds new buildings and old plumbing renovation projects for which a building permit is applied for.

On the other hand, in new buildings that have already been completed, water meters do not need to be replaced retrospectively for remote reading, nor do they need to be installed immediately in old houses where the meters do not yet exist.

At these sites, the change must be made in connection with the next line renovation. This means that the transition period is very long, up to decades.

“It would have been quite unwise if the housing companies had to make a big renovation just because of this,” says Lithenius of the Property Management Association.

“ “Outside the meter requirement, there are condominiums that end up socking pipes.”

Laissa however, there is one loophole. Outside the meter requirement, there are condominiums that end up stocking pipes. Socking is not a renovation requiring a building permit, unlike a traditional plumbing repair, and water meters are therefore not required.

In practice, stocking is an alternative to traditional plumbing repairs when, for example, bathroom structures and surface materials are still in good condition.

At some point, however, the bathrooms will need to be refurbished. Lithenius says housing companies need to consider whether it makes more sense to do everything at once or divide renovations into parts.

“The technical lifespan of a bathroom is about 25 years. Pipe socking can delay the installation of meters and perhaps save some cost momentarily, but it is not appropriate to save water or energy. ”

In many the houses already have water meters. Apartment-specific water meters have had to be installed in new buildings since 2011. Since 2013, meters have been required in buildings that have undergone line renovation.

“ “Some housing companies have cheap equipment installed because of the shape, not all of them are reliable.”

However, the meters did not have to be remotely readable and did not have to be used. As a result, some condominiums have cheap equipment installed due to their shape, not all of which are reliable.

“When meters have not been forced to be used, some housing associations have thought of taking the cheapest meters. Not all meters may even be installed correctly, ”says Lithenius.

Mandatory In housing associations, there will also be a measurement of heating energy consumption with remotely readable meters. District heating and cooling meters must be replaced by remote readings by the end of 2026.

“In Finland, almost all meters for district heating and cooling are already remotely readable. That’s a good way to go on over 90 percent of the metrics, ”says the manager Heikki Väisänen About the Energy Agency.

In the future, a customer who buys thermal energy must receive information on, for example, energy consumption, the climate impact of consumption and fuels for energy production.