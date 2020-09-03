Housing companies Thousands of housing associations have yet to hold a general meeting – may even expel home buyers

The meeting must be held by the end of September.

Coronavirus has been reflected in the daily lives of condominiums in many ways this year.

Sauna shifts have been canceled, laundry rooms have been closed, common areas have been converted into teleworking facilities, business premises tenants have been offered relief from rent payment, cleaning has been intensified, renovations have been postponed and general meetings have been postponed.

According to a survey conducted by the Real Estate Association for its members in August, the Annual General Meeting was not held in almost every third housing association. In large companies with more than a hundred apartments, more than half of the meetings were not organized.

At the same time, the property management association estimates that the general meeting is still ahead in about 10,000 housing companies.

Although there have already been meetings since August, the CEO of the Management Association Mia Koro-Kanerva estimates that there are still several thousand meetings not held.

“It’s for sure, and some of the meetings go overboard,” he says.

Deadline is the end of September, until which the housing companies have been given extra time to hold a general meeting due to the coronavirus. According to the law, the Annual General Meeting must be held within six months of the end of the financial year, ie in June at the latest.

Deputy General Counsel of the Real Estate Association Kristel Pynnönen says that the management of the housing association may be liable if the general meeting is not held by the end of September and someone suffers financial loss as a result.

The Annual General Meeting is the housing company’s most important event, where shareholders confirm, for example, the financial statements and budget, go through a maintenance needs assessment and decide on renovations. The decisions made at the meeting thus have a direct impact on the shareholders’ finances.

“ “Buyers may be wondering if now is the best time to buy if the AGM is not held.”

Annual General Meeting stretching may also slow down housing sales in individual housing associations when documents important for housing sales are not up to date.

“Not all buyers may even understand the importance of the Articles of Association, but careful buyers who find out may be wondering if now is the best time to buy if the Annual General Meeting is not held,” Pynnönen says.

During the exceptional circumstances of spring and summer, the housing association’s expenses may have increased in a surprising manner, which may affect the payment of compensation to shareholders.

According to Koro-Kanerva, in housing companies where the general meeting is not held, the latest, albeit unconfirmed, financial statements should be attached to the management certificate.

“However, it must state that the financial statements have not yet been approved.”

Events for more than 50 people are now allowed, and even large general meetings can be held again in the traditional way.

In meeting arrangements the coronavirus should be taken into account, for example, by reserving a meeting room large enough to allow participants to maintain a safety distance of 1 to 2 meters recommended by the authorities.

According to the guidelines of the regional government agencies, event organizers should remind and help people to maintain safety intervals in situations where queues may arise.

So it doesn’t make sense to try to cram into the housing association’s sauna cabinet. However, renting a suitable meeting space can be challenging when many condominiums are looking for space at the same time.

Both Pynnönen and Koro-Kanerva have heard from the field that the meeting rooms are busy and difficult to find.

Real Estate Association and the Property Association have been encouraging housing associations to hold general meetings remotely since the spring. Some have also taken advantage of the opportunity.

“I am proud digiloikasta, which has been made in the field. It has been done at an exceptional pace due to the virtually complete lack of remote connections, ”says Koro-Kanerva.

According to him, the challenge has been especially the tools required by housing associations at general meetings.

“Now they have come and property managers no longer have to tailor remote meetings from different blocks and software.”