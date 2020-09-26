Housing companies This is a tumultuous maintenance needs report, the negligent preparation of which can lead to large damages.

Real estate lawyers answer ten questions.

Thousands The housing companies have held general meetings this autumn, where shareholders have access to a maintenance needs report for their own company.

Earlier this autumn and last autumn, Helsingin Sanomat reported on a document that had caused a stir, the designs of which have been disputed in the Court of Appeal.

In this story, we’ll tell you in more detail what a maintenance needs statement is and what you need to know about it.

A lawyer specializing in real estate law has been interviewed for the case Marina Furuhjelmia and the Deputy General Counsel of the Real Estate Association From Kristel Pynno.

1. What is a maintenance needs statement?

The maintenance needs report is a statutory document that sets out the Board’s view of the housing company’s need for repairs for the next five years.

The report must be presented in writing at the Annual General Meeting each year. In addition, it is part of the housing sales documents and is attached to the property manager’s certificate.

It allows condominium shareholders and home-seeking buyers to assess what renovations are coming to the condominium in the next few years and where the money is going. However, the report is by nature an estimate of the renovations, not an actual decision.

2. Who prepares the report?

The preparation of the maintenance needs report is the responsibility of the Board. The Board may also use a property manager or other expert assistance in preparing the report.

However, the Board is responsible for ensuring that the report is prepared carefully. The service life counters of building components and technical systems, for example, help in the study.

3. What should the report at least include?

According to the Housing Companies Act, the maintenance needs statement must mention the maintenance measures that materially affect the use of the apartment, the company consideration or other costs arising from the use of the apartment.

In practice, these are extensive renovations for the entire housing association, such as line or façade renovations.

“Not all minor maintenance and annual repairs need to be listed in the report,” Furuhjelm says.

It is important not to formulate the report as too absolute: it is not worth listing, for example, renovations that do not come, because no one knows for sure what actually needs to be fixed.

Pynnönen emphasizes that when preparing a maintenance needs report, the government should only consider the condition of the building and the company’s interest, not its own interests, such as the effects of future renovations on the value of its own home.

Such a conflict may arise if a shareholder is preparing a report on the board and at the same time plans to sell his or her home.

“It can easily get tangled up in it, because the maintenance needs statement is relevant in the context of a home sale. Of course, the seller would like the pipe repair, for example, not to be timely, because it affects the purchase price, ”says Pynnönen.

4. Does the report need to be updated annually?

Yes. The maintenance needs report should be on the government desk actually throughout the year, and should be updated annually, not just once every five years.

Situations in a condominium can change quickly. If, for example, it is estimated that the pipes will last for ten years, there may be pipe failures during the year, which means that pipe repairs are likely to have to be brought forward.

5. How does the Board present the report at the Annual General Meeting?

The law does not take a position on how a maintenance needs statement is presented at a general meeting, as long as the statement is in writing.

It is recommended that the Board of Directors inform the shareholders of the content of the report. At the same time, it can be stated whether the report is based on the board’s own view or that of a professional.

A written statement should be kept available for shareholders two weeks before the general meeting, but this is not mandatory. It is good practice for the report to be sent to shareholders with the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

6. Does the government have to state the reasons for the investigation?

The government is not automatically obliged to justify the investigation. However, shareholders have the right to ask questions at the Annual General Meeting, and the Board must answer the questions raised. Reasons are rarely recorded in the statement itself.

7. Should the board tell shareholders whether the report has been prepared unanimously?

There is no obligation for this either. If someone asks about this at the Annual General Meeting, the Board will respond.

Usually, the board makes decisions at its meetings by majority decisions. If one of the board members disagrees, he or she should demand that it be recorded in the minutes of the meeting.

If he wishes, he can also report on the matter at the Annual General Meeting.

8. What should I do if I am dissatisfied with the report?

The maintenance needs statement is what the government wants. Shareholders are allowed to criticize it, but they cannot demand changes to its content.

If any of the shareholders disagrees with the report, the matter will be added to the Board’s agenda for consideration and the Board will decide how it will take into account the feedback received.

The best way for a shareholder to influence the content of a maintenance needs report is to become a member of the Board.

If the Annual General Meeting considers that the Board of Directors has acted negligently, it may change the Board of Directors or not grant discharge. The order in which matters are discussed at the Annual General Meeting is essential for the discharge.

It is recommended that the maintenance needs statement be considered prior to the discharge decision. This allows shareholders to assess whether the board has acted diligently or not.

9. If shareholders express dissenting views or request clarifications or further clarifications to the maintenance needs statement, should these be recorded in the minutes of the general meeting?

The premise is that no. The minutes of the general meeting are usually made. This means that only the decisions taken and the results of the votes are recorded in the minutes.

The maintenance needs report is not decided at the Annual General Meeting, as it is a matter of discussion. Discussions shall not be recorded in the minutes unless otherwise decided.

In practice, it is very difficult to record discussions in the minutes, because then all the discussions should be recorded.

10. Should the maintenance needs statement be a separate item on the agenda of the general meeting, under “future repairs” or where?

It would be a good idea to have a maintenance needs report as a separate item on the agenda.

Pynnönen considers it a very bad solution to announce the report in the section “future corrections”, because then the matter will remain unclear.

“That wording does not yet imply that the Board of Directors will notify the Annual General Meeting of the maintenance needs statement.”