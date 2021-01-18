Housing companies Property Management Association: Housing companies should receive reports from the police about disturbance behavior in their homes

According to the property management association, it is not possible to properly address recurring and serious disturbances in housing companies.

Hosting Association according to the police should provide housing companies with their reports of housing company disturbance visits. According to the association, housing associations are powerless to intervene in serious and recurring disruptions because it does not receive a report from the police. Therefore, according to the Management Association, the law should be amended.

The housing association may issue a written warning of the disturbing behavior and eventually take the apartment under the control of the housing association. There must be strong grounds for so-called management.

According to the Property Association, the police report would be an important part of the evidence for the housing association when assessing the criteria for taking over.

According to the property association, housing associations should receive reports from the police about visiting the apartment, for example, in cases where the visit has been related to serious recurring disturbances that have upset the sense of security in the housing association.

“If the police have to visit an apartment, there are already big problems in the housing association. The situation can be really distressing for residents, but strong evidence is needed to take control of the apartment. Without a police report, that means, for example, a neighbor would have to testify on the matter. Few people want to testify against a violent neighbor, for example, ”the union’s director of advocacy and research Tuomas Viljamaa says in a press release.

Previously the housing companies had access to these police reports, but in 2011, following a decision by the Deputy Ombudsman, the interpretation was changed and the reports have not been disclosed since.

In his decision, the Deputy Ombudsman considered that the housing association or the landlord was not involved in the police duties in question and was therefore not entitled to receive confidential information about the resident’s private life.

The Ministry of Justice is currently investigating the need to amend the Housing Companies Act. The property management association would like the matter to be registered in the Housing Company Act.