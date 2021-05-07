Housing companies Only a third of condominiums raise funds in advance for future renovations

According to the Real Estate Association, however, housing companies understand the importance of preparation. Preparedness has been discussed in almost 70 percent of housing associations.

In housing associations it is understood that it is important to prepare for future renovations, says Kiinteistöliitto. More than 60 percent of the respondents to the union survey thought that the housing association should raise funds in advance for future projects.

Preparedness has been discussed in almost 70 percent of housing associations.

However, funds are raised in significantly fewer housing associations. Only a third of housing associations have raised funds in advance for renovation projects.

“By collecting part of the project funding in advance, the company will be able to spread the payment burden on shareholders over several years. In this case, the compensation levels remain lower and payment difficulties can be prevented, ”reminds Kiinteistöliitto’s financial and tax expert Juho Järvinen in the bulletin.

According to him, the funds raised in advance will also help the company to implement projects in situations where the bank requires a self-financing contribution from the company in order to start financing the project.

The challenges of accessing loans for small companies are highlighted in the responses to the Real Estate Association’s survey. Especially for five apartments and smaller companies, financing is often not available from banks, and financing for repairs should be arranged through personal loans from shareholders.

According to the survey, nearly 15 percent of companies with up to ten apartments said they had experienced problems accessing loans. Of the companies with more than ten dwellings, only more than three per cent of the companies applying for a loan had experienced problems with obtaining a loan.

Real Estate Association regional differences are also significant. In addition, the large share of landlords in the housing association’s shareholders poses challenges in obtaining a loan.

“The responses to our survey confirmed previous views on housing companies’ borrowing challenges. Small companies, companies in more remote areas and companies in which landlords account for more than 30 per cent face challenges in particular, ”says Järvinen.

Real Estate Association estimates that the much-talked-about large mortgage loans for new properties are shortening rapidly. Slightly less than half of the houses built in 2010–2014 had a debt of less than EUR 100,000 or no debt at all. The corresponding share for houses built in 2015–2019 was 17 per cent.

Vice Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Finland Marja Nykänen warned on Tuesday that condominium loans could obscure home buyers ’perceptions of total housing costs and entice them to buy expensive homes relative to their own debt and debt service capacity.

According to the Real Estate Association, the growing payment difficulties of the shareholders have not so far emerged.

Condominiums Debt levels have also increased in companies built in the 1970s and 1980s, where renovations have become topical.

In housing companies completed after 2010, about three per cent of the respondents reported an increase in shareholders’ payment difficulties. In houses completed before 1980, payment difficulties have increased in about 7% of housing companies.

More than 3,700 housing companies responded to the April survey.