Housing companies Major renovations of many housing associations have shifted

The coronavirus epidemic in many housing associations has postponed some of the major repair projects to the future.

Property management According to a membership survey commissioned by the new corporate advocacy association Isännöintiyrteet ry, Korona has postponed some of the renovation projects for housing companies.

Forty per cent of property managers say that in at least one client house company, the renovation project has moved forward due to the corona situation. One in ten reports that more than one project has been transferred.

The renovation projects that have been transferred have been worth an average of 540,000 euros, but there is also room for one million projects.

In most cases, the project has not been taken to the Annual General Meeting for decision, but the boards have postponed decision-making for various reasons.

This is due, among other things, to the difficulty of obtaining tenders for contracting or construction.

“ “This means moving forward investments of at least € 500 million.”

Is also felt that the preparation of the project required a physical meeting of the board. The decision was also not dared to be made in the spring for the safety of residents, as the renovation would have required access to the apartments.

“If the result is generalized, it can be cautiously estimated that about 1,000 renovation projects for housing companies have been postponed in 2020. This means that investments of at least EUR 500 million have been postponed,” CEO of Isännöintiyrteet ry Pekka Harjunkoski says.

“ “If major renovations come to the company at the same time, the financial compensation could increase significantly.”

The property managers estimate that the uncertainty of the shareholders’ own finances has still had relatively little effect on the decision-making of renovation projects. Concerns about health safety during repairs, as well as general uncertainty and the consequent reluctance to make big decisions, are significant background reasons for the transition to renovations, according to property managers.

“Renovation debt will increase even more and the criticality of projects will be emphasized, as many properties have not yet been implemented, for example, plumbing repairs and facade repairs. If major renovations occur in the housing association at the same time or close in time, the financial compensation may increase significantly, ”Granlund Managing Director of Management Tero Heikkilä says.

Inquiry also talks about other effects of the corona on housing companies. Nearly two out of three property managers who responded to the survey say that housing disturbances in the housing association have increased somewhat or a lot. Forty percent of respondents say new arrears have increased.

“Korona has brought challenges to some shareholders in the payment of fees, and they are clearly more in contact with the management company than before. The growth of new arrears is reflected in the delay with layoffs and the rise in unemployment, ” Seppo Tahkola says.

In mid-September, 83 property managers responded to the Management Companies Association’s survey.