Housing companies Does the installation of the water meter have to be paid for and the articles of association changed? – Experts will answer readers’ questions about future changes in water charges

Changes in water charges raise questions.

Water charges are a hot topic in condominiums this fall.

The reason is a bill currently before Parliament, which aims to reform the measurement and billing of water consumption in housing associations.

According to the bill, the charge for water will henceforth be based on actual consumption measured by apartment-specific remotely readable water meters.

The law is scheduled to enter into force this fall. It has raised many questions in housing associations. HS search for expert answers to the questions.

Change particularly affects housing companies, where the water charge is now based on, for example, the number of people living in the apartment or the area of ​​the apartment.

Although the installation of apartment-specific water meters has been mandatory in new buildings since 2011 and in pipe-renovated houses since 2013, the use of meters has not been mandatory.

This is due to the fact that according to the Housing Companies Act, housing companies can charge water fees to shareholders only as provided for in the Articles of Association.

If you want to use the consumption per apartment as the basis for the water fee, it requires a special provision in the articles of association. In the absence of an order, the articles of association must be amended.

Should the Articles of Association also be amended after the entry into force of the new law, if it now stipulates, for example, the number of persons or the area of ​​the apartment as the basis for the water fee?

This depends on the situation of the housing association. Legislative Adviser Markus Tervonen says the Ministry of Justice says that the Articles of Association do not need to be amended in the first instance due to the new water fee base in housing companies where water meters have been installed on the basis of a building permit applied for after the law came into force.

In this case, the new law takes precedence over the Articles of Association. The Articles of Association must be amended to comply with the new law the next time it is otherwise updated. In this way, housing companies avoid the registration and other costs that an additional amendment to the articles of association would incur.

Lawyer specializing in real estate law Marina Furuhjelm recalls that the law has a long transition period: “Housing companies that have carried out pipe repairs before the law enters into force will only be covered by this law the next time the pipeline is repaired.”

In other words: as long as the housing association has no water meters at all or the housing association has meters installed before the entry into force of the law, the consideration basis in the Articles of Association applies.

Should the resident be able to see for himself the readings of the water he consumes when installing apartment-specific remote-readable water meters in the housing association?

Specialist Erika Melkas says the Ministry of Employment and the Economy that the possibility of self-reading is not required in the government’s proposal.

“On the other hand, there are no obstacles to that. The matter is ultimately at the discretion of Parliament. ”

And do the costs of installing water meters fall on the housing companies, or can the company oblige the shareholder to pay them?

Water meters are part of the housing company’s water system, and the premise is that the company is responsible for the maintenance of such basic systems.

“The costs of installing, maintaining and using the meters are covered by the fees charged to shareholders,” says Tervonen.

According to him, it is possible to act differently only if the articles of association so provide.

“This is probably only possible in small detached house companies, where each shareholder is fully responsible for the maintenance of his or her own house.”